Utah Valley alum Habtamu Cheney averaged a blistering 4:33 pace to win the Deseret News 10K on Thursday morning with a time of 28:17 — just 12 seconds off the course record.
Salt Lake Community College alum JaQuavious Harris finished second with a time of 28:29, while Adam Wood finished third earning a time of 29:20.
On the women’s side, another UVU alum — Savannah Berry — won with a time of 31:49, while Hannah Branch crossed the finish line in 5:18 to claim second place and Amanda Martin finished third with a time of 5:21.
