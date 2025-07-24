Habtamu Cheneycrosses the finish line as he wins the men’s category of the Deseret News 10K at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday, July 24, 2025.

Utah Valley alum Habtamu Cheney averaged a blistering 4:33 pace to win the Deseret News 10K on Thursday morning with a time of 28:17 — just 12 seconds off the course record.

Salt Lake Community College alum JaQuavious Harris finished second with a time of 28:29, while Adam Wood finished third earning a time of 29:20.

On the women’s side, another UVU alum — Savannah Berry — won with a time of 31:49, while Hannah Branch crossed the finish line in 5:18 to claim second place and Amanda Martin finished third with a time of 5:21.

This story will be updated.