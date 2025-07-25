New Mexico running back Javen Jacobs (21) carries the ball as Utah State cornerback Jaiden Francois defends during game Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Logan, Utah.

Earlier this month, at Mountain West media days in Las Vegas, Bronco Mendenhall became visibly emotional during an on-air interview with Mountain West Network.

The reason? He was asked about Utah State running back Javen Jacobs.

Jacobs is one of a large group of transfers who followed Mendenhall from New Mexico to Utah State. And that loyalty of player for coach really resonates with Mendenhall.

“It’s always just, I get kind of emotional when players choose to come with, if they can,” Mendenhall said.

Jacobs stands out among the group.

The third-string running back for the Lobos to start last season, Jacobs — who’d transferred from Arizona State — quickly made a name for himself under Mendenhall.

He was by far the Lobos’ most effective running back in an early-season loss to Arizona, averaging 10 yards per carry. And in subsequent losses to Auburn and Fresno State he was still effective, averaging over five yards per touch.

In a win against rival New Mexico State, Jacobs was excellent, rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He was having himself a game against Utah State too, averaging six yards per carry early in the contest with the Aggies, before suffering a season-ending injury.

It was an impressive turn for a player who was once a decently under-recruited athlete (wide receiver) who made the transition to running back only the year before.

It isn’t his production that makes Jacobs stand out, though, even though Utah State will be reliant on Jacobs this coming season, along with BYU transfer running back Miles Davis.

Jacobs stands out, to Mendenhall and his teammates, because of his buy-in. His commitment to the team culture under Mendenhall and to the vision of what Utah State football wants to be.

“Our developmental system is tiered by colors, much like the martial arts,” Mendenhall explained. “And Javen is qualified for level black, which is the highest level. Most players that reach that level go on to the NFL (because of) their work ethic, their commitment, their skill set, but also their leadership.

“And so a player coming from our system as the primary endorser for our system that’s already the most prepared, the credibility that lent himself to our team really generated some momentum that I couldn’t have done without him. And so I’m just really grateful he’s chosen to join us.”

Senior quarterback Bryson Barnes has been no less impressed with Jacobs.

“Yeah, Javen came in and when you already kind of understand the culture, what’s required and the expectations that have been set in the culture, and you bring that type of person into the locker room, it’s great because he’s able to hold everybody to the standard,” Barnes said. “He knows where everybody should be at because it’s a big culture shift and change for everybody else in the locker room.

“But when you have a guy that’s been there, been through it, it’s just a whole different demeanor, the way he carries himself. And that’s what we all want to get to that point.”

Jacobs said as much during the spring in a video posted by Utah State football, one of the few glimpses into Aggie football so far under Mendenhall.

That Mendenhall was willing — and quick — to note that Jacobs fits the bill of future pro is notable. Mendenhall isn’t a stranger to sending players to the NFL. At this point in his career, he has coached more than 115 players in college who’ve gone on to sign contracts with NFL franchises

For the tight-lipped coach to praise the running back in such a way speaks to the potential that Jacobs has, star potential that this Aggies program needs.

Jacobs is already more than that for USU, though. He’s quite clearly a role model and a team leader. Maybe even the team leader.

When the Aggies officially closed summer workouts, they had a ceremony that included the smashing of a block of concrete on which the words “Earned, not given,” were painted on in blue.

It was Jacobs who earned the honor of swinging the sledge hammer.