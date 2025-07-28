Utah Utes guard Gabe Madsen (55) and Utah Utes center Lawson Lovering (34) battle for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3) as Utah and Kansas play in Salt Lake City at the Huntsman Center on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025.

Former University of Utah basketball standouts Gabe Madsen and Lawson Lovering will reportedly be in an NBA training camp this fall.

Madsen has agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Miami Heat while Lovering has done the same with the Memphis Grizzlies, according to Draft Express director of scouting Jon Kepchevich.

Both players went undrafted this offseason before finding opportunities to showcase their talents in NBA Summer League action.

Madsen, the Utes’ all-time 3-point makes leader, played for the Golden State Warriors Summer League team in both Salt Lake City and Las Vegas earlier this month.

In six games, he averaged 9.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game while shooting 50% from the floor and 51.8% from 3-point range.

That included a 22-point effort in a win over the Utah Jazz Summer League team. Madsen made six 3-pointers in that matchup.

Lovering, meanwhile, averaged 3.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.3 offensive rebounds and 0.6 blocks in seven games played for the Grizzlies in Summer League. He shot 62.5% from the floor.

The 7-foot center had his best effort in a 10-point, six-rebound, one-block game in a victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

An NBA Exhibit 10 contract is a non-guaranteed, one-year deal that essentially is a training camp invite, allowing teams to get a closer look at a player and giving the player the opportunity to earn either a roster spot or two-way contract.

An Exhibit 10 contract, which is often for the league minimum salary, can be converted to a two-way deal before the start of the NBA regular season.