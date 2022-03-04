Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
The cover art for “Zion’s Suffragists,” a Deseret News podcast that tells the story of how Utah women became the first to vote in the United States.
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 6 — Side by side with you
By Dianna Douglas
June 14, 2020 10:46 p.m. MDT
Zitkala_Sa_1800_f.jpg
Utah
A simple way to widen the Utah electorate
By Dianna Douglas
June 14, 2020 10:38 p.m. MDT
Skyline of Salt Lake City Utah with the Utah State Capitol Building and the historic Salt Lake Temple
Utah
Register to attend a live recording of the Zion’s Suffragists podcast in Salt Lake City
By Dianna Douglas
Feb 10, 2020 11:14 a.m. MST
Suffrage picketers in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 10, 1917. Lovern Robertson of Salt Lake City is fourth from the left.
Utah
The Utah mothers who pioneered protest movements for women’s voting rights
Utahns Lavern Robertson and Minnie Quay joined picket lines in front of the White House to protest the lack of voting rights for many women in America.
By Dianna Douglas
Feb 10, 2020 11:12 a.m. MST
The cover art for “Zion’s Suffragists,” a Deseret News podcast that tells the story of how Utah women became the first to vote in the United States.
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 5 — No sacrifice is too great
By Dianna Douglas
Feb 10, 2020 10:24 a.m. MST
The Utah State Senate is seen in 1897. Martha Hughes Cannon, standing to the left of center, was the first woman state senator in the United States.
Utah
How Utah elections can be friendlier to women
Martha Hughes Cannon’s election to the Utah State Senate in 1896 provides a template
By Dianna Douglas
Feb 3, 2020 12:04 p.m. MST
The cover art for “Zion’s Suffragists,” a Deseret News podcast that tells the story of how Utah women became the first to vote in the United States.
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 4 — She is the better man
By Dianna Douglas
Feb 3, 2020 12:03 p.m. MST
The cover art for “Zion’s Suffragists,” a Deseret News podcast that tells the story of how Utah women became the first to vote in the United States.
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 3 — Woman will be restored
By Dianna Douglas
Jan 27, 2020 11:18 a.m. MST
Salt Lake City-County building
Utah
When Utahns risked their bid for statehood by supporting equal voting rights for women
By Dianna Douglas
Jan 27, 2020 10:43 a.m. MST
Seraph Young casting the first vote by an American female on Valentine’s Day 1870.
Utah
Meet America’s first voting woman: Utah’s Seraph Young
By Dianna Douglas
Jan 20, 2020 12:01 a.m. MST
The cover art for “Zion’s Suffragists,” a Deseret News podcast that tells the story of how Utah women became the first to vote in the United States.
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists podcast: Episode 2 — A woman’s right woman
By Dianna Douglas
Jan 19, 2020 11:50 p.m. MST
Leading women of Utah. Front row: Jane S. Richards, left, Emmeline Wells. Middle row: Phoebe Woodruff, Isabelle Horne, Eliza R. Snow, Zina Young, Marinda Hyde. Back row: Dr. Ellis R. Shipp, Bathsheba W. Smith, Elizabeth Howard, Dr. Romania Pratt Penrose.
Utah
150 years ago Utah women changed history
The story of how Utah women led the charge for women’s equality in America is full of shocking twists, heartbreaking setbacks, and delightful characters.
By Dianna Douglas
Jan 13, 2020 12:01 a.m. MST
The cover art for “Zion’s Suffragists,” a Deseret News podcast that tells the story of how Utah women became the first to vote in the United States.
Utah
Zion’s Suffragists: Episode 1 — It is our duty to vote, sisters
By Dianna Douglas
Jan 12, 2020 11:45 p.m. MST
