Utahns Lavern Robertson and Minnie Quay joined picket lines in front of the White House to protest the lack of voting rights for many women in America.
Martha Hughes Cannon’s election to the Utah State Senate in 1896 provides a template
The story of how Utah women led the charge for women’s equality in America is full of shocking twists, heartbreaking setbacks, and delightful characters.
