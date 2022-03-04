Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
What happened on the set of ‘Lupin’ recently?
One contestant from Season 26 revealed the actual money she spent on clothes, shoes, hair and makeup to be on ‘The Bachelor.’
Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park.
Disney+ will add ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and more
The creators of BYUtv’s newest drama, “Ruby and the Well,” Brian and LeeAnne Adams, explain how they developed the show over the last 14 years.
‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox talked about the possibility for more Daredevil in the MCU.
‘The Proud Family’ is back and this time, they are ‘louder and pro.uder’
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp on his second attempt during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”
‘Arthur’ held its final episode ever. So what happened?
Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series.
The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series was made for all ages.
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 right now.
Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is back with another season. Here’s what you need to know.
The new film will show her writing her debut album “SOUR.”
Interested in watching the reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? Here’s everything you need to know.
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.
Paramount+ announced a slew of new movies and TV shows coming soon. Here’s what to expect.
Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek has starred in 15 live theater productions, three films, five television shows and eight telenovelas. She will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech in March.
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said ‘Moon Knight’ won’t be a kids show.
Shanae Ankney has stayed the villain on ‘The Bachelor’ but was she always bound to be the villain?
The ‘Bridgerton’-inspired dating competition reveals trailer and cast.
Get ready for a brand new show that combines the art of live performances with the art of songwriting.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
The new ‘Moon Knight’ trailer gave us an idea of what to expect on the show.
Will Darth Vader be kind to Obi-Wan Kenobi? Don’t count on it.
Many advertisers have posted Super Bowl commercials on YouTube in advance of Super Bowl 2022. Here are 18.
‘Jeopardy!’ producer announces a second chance tournament: ‘I may have just broken the Jeopardy!-verse’
The executive producer of the show Michael Davies revealed a new tournament full of second chances.
A Florida medical examiner has found that actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death in Orlando, Florida, resulted from accidental head trauma.
Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and sand will return in the new Disney+ series.
Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi will apparently have scenes together in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series on Disney+.
‘Book of Boba Fett’ finished its run Wednesday. What is the next series to expect?
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ had a season finale that brought together all the best parts of the show.
TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off.
A Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy, Lin-Manuel Miranda has won them all, except an Oscar.
Mayim Bialik is back to hosting “Jeopardy!” and its spin-off, National College Championship.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will release its finale Wednesday morning. Here are predictions we could see come true.
Is Mace Windu still alive?
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby says she’s not leaving ‘RHOSLC’ ... even though she’s not filming Season 3
Mary Cosby skipped the reunion show for Season 2, raising questions about her status on the show.
The new ‘National Treasure’ series gets another star.
The popular character “Jack Reacher” has been featured in 26 novels and two action movies. Now he’s coming to television in a new Prime Video series that will be more true to Lee Child’s bestselling novels.
Yoda’s lightsaber has appeared in “Star Wars” again. But how was it found?
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ had two major moments that only make sense if you’ve watched ‘The Clone Wars.’
Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider is ready to take a break and focus on some passion projects.
Gina Carano was fired from ‘The Mandalorian’ for her political social media posts.
‘The Masked Singer’ judges walked off the show after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked in upcoming Season 7
What happened with Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’ episode?
Elizabeth Corrigan and Shanae Ankney had troubling arguments. Clayton Echard’s involvement only made the situation worse.
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ had one of the most wild episodes to date, and it will seriously change ‘Star Wars’ forever.