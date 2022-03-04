Friday, March 4, 2022 | 
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Netflix has entered a multi-year feature film deal.
Entertainment
‘Lupin’ — a show about a master thief — restarts production after theft on set
What happened on the set of ‘Lupin’ recently?
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Contestants from “The Bachelor” season 26.
Entertainment
How much does it cost to be on ‘The Bachelor’?
One contestant from Season 26 revealed the actual money she spent on clothes, shoes, hair and makeup to be on ‘The Bachelor.’
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Bison from Yellowstone National Park.
Television
‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner to narrate new Fox Nation show about Yellowstone National Park
Kevin Costner has signed with Fox Nation for a new show about Yellowstone National Park.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Charlie Cox in “Marvel’s Daredevil.”
Television
Disney+ will update parental controls as it adds more Marvel live-action series
Disney+ will add ‘Daredevil,’ ‘Jessica Jones,’ ‘Luke Cage,’ and more
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 9:54 a.m. MST
Ruby O’Reilly, played by Zoe Wiesenthal, stands at the well in BYUtv’s “Ruby at the Well.”
Entertainment
The story behind BYUtv’s newest family drama, ‘Ruby and the Well’
The creators of BYUtv’s newest drama, “Ruby and the Well,” Brian and LeeAnne Adams, explain how they developed the show over the last 14 years.
By Trent Toone
Feb 25, 2022 11:08 a.m. MST
Charlie Cox in Daredevil (2015).
Television
Is Daredevil coming back to the MCU? Here’s what we know
‘Daredevil’ star Charlie Cox talked about the possibility for more Daredevil in the MCU.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 24, 2022 7 p.m. MST
1920_161762_101_100_0033_bc870341_1200x675.jpeg
Television
Disney revives beloved animated show ‘The Proud Family’
‘The Proud Family’ is back and this time, they are ‘louder and pro.uder’
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 24, 2022 1:31 p.m. MST
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left judges and viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp.
Faith
This extreme wheelchair athlete with spina bifida landed an incredible jump on ‘AGT: Extreme’
Extreme wheelchair athlete Aaron “Wheelz” Fotheringham left viewers in awe when he landing a front flip off a 100-foot ramp on his second attempt during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent: Extreme.”
By Trent Toone
Feb 24, 2022 11:27 a.m. MST
‘Arthur’ held its finale episode ever.
Media & Books
What happened in the ‘Arthur’ series finale?
‘Arthur’ held its final episode ever. So what happened?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 23, 2022 11:45 a.m. MST
Composer John Williams poses on the red carpet at the 2016 AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute.
Television
Yes, John Williams is coming back for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Expect to hear some familiar ‘Star Wars’ sounds in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 18, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Photo from the new “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power.”
Television
Amazon’s new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series will be teen-friendly
The new ‘Lord of the Rings’ series was made for all ages.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 18, 2022 1 p.m. MST
Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from “Stranger Things.”
Television
The new ‘Stranger Things’ poster gives us a hint about the upcoming Season 4
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 right now.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 7 p.m. MST
“Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” season 4 poster.
Television
‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is back with season 4. Is it OK for children to watch?
Amazon Prime show “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” is back with another season. Here’s what you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 4:57 p.m. MST
Olivia Rodrigo in “OLIVIA RODRIGO: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)”
Music
Olivia Rodrigo’s new film is coming to Disney+. It features Salt Lake City
The new film will show her writing her debut album “SOUR.”
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Jabari Banks poses for a portrait.
Television
How to watch ‘Bel-Air’ online and for free?
Interested in watching the reboot of “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”? Here’s everything you need to know.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 17, 2022 12:25 p.m. MST
Photo of the new “Stranger Things” Season 4 poster.
Television
‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 release date, new format
What to expect from ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 17, 2022 9:31 a.m. MST
John Krasinski as Lee Abbott in “A Quiet Place.”
Movies
Paramount+ reveals new ‘A Quiet Place’ movie and much more coming soon
Paramount+ announced a slew of new movies and TV shows coming soon. Here’s what to expect.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 16, 2022 12:30 p.m. MST
Thaís Pacholek is an actress from Brazil who will speak at RootsTech 2022, set for March 3-5.
Faith
Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech 2022
Brazilian actress Thaís Pacholek has starred in 15 live theater productions, three films, five television shows and eight telenovelas. She will be a keynote speaker at RootsTech in March.
By Trent Toone
Feb 16, 2022 11:52 a.m. MST
A look at the new “Moon Knight” poster.
Television
‘Moon Knight’ might be more violent than past Marvel shows
Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige said ‘Moon Knight’ won’t be a kids show.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 15, 2022 7 p.m. MST
160607_4275_v2.jpg
Television
What happened to Shanae Ankney from ‘The Bachelor’? Is she getting the ‘villain edit’?
Shanae Ankney has stayed the villain on ‘The Bachelor’ but was she always bound to be the villain?
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 15, 2022 6:32 p.m. MST
A photo of “The Courtship.”
Television
NBC’s new show ‘The Courtship’ is ‘The Bachelor’ meets ‘Bridgerton’
The ‘Bridgerton’-inspired dating competition reveals trailer and cast.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 15, 2022 1:25 p.m. MST
AP21140697926740.jpg
Entertainment
‘American Song Contest’: Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to host the new competition series
Get ready for a brand new show that combines the art of live performances with the art of songwriting.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 14, 2022 12:58 p.m. MST
Most Read
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
A look at the new “Moon Knight” poster.
Television
The new ‘Moon Knight’ trailer wasn’t much, but it was enough
The new ‘Moon Knight’ trailer gave us an idea of what to expect on the show.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Darth Vader in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”
Television
Darth Vader will be ‘out for blood’ in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series, report says
Will Darth Vader be kind to Obi-Wan Kenobi? Don’t count on it.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 11, 2022 7 p.m. MST
A Super Bowl commercial created by Squarespace features a cameo by actress Zendaya.
Entertainment
18 Super Bowl commercials you can watch before Sunday’s big game
Many advertisers have posted Super Bowl commercials on YouTube in advance of Super Bowl 2022. Here are 18.
By Trent Toone
Feb 11, 2022 8:37 a.m. MST
Mayim Bialik on the set of “Jeopardy!”
Entertainment
‘Jeopardy!’ producer announces a second chance tournament: ‘I may have just broken the Jeopardy!-verse’
The executive producer of the show Michael Davies revealed a new tournament full of second chances.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 10, 2022 2:27 p.m. MST
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of “MacGruber.”
Entertainment
Florida medical examiner reveals the cause of death for comedian, actor Bob Saget
A Florida medical examiner has found that actor and comedian Bob Saget’s death in Orlando, Florida, resulted from accidental head trauma.
By Trent Toone
Feb 10, 2022 10 a.m. MST
Obi-Wan Kenobi on the first official cover for the “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series.
Television
The premiere date for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ is really significant
Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi and sand will return in the new Disney+ series.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 10, 2022 9:10 a.m. MST
Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker.
Television
Ewan McGregor teases scenes with Anakin and Obi-Wan in new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series
Anakin and Obi-Wan Kenobi will apparently have scenes together in the new ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series on Disney+.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 9, 2022 7 p.m. MST
“The Bad Batch” opening episode includes Grand Admiral Tarkin.
Movies
‘Book of Boba Fett’ is over. So what’s next for the ‘Star Wars’ franchise?
‘Book of Boba Fett’ finished its run Wednesday. What is the next series to expect?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 9, 2022 11 a.m. MST
Boba Fett in “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Television
‘Book of Boba Fett’ review: Did the finale save the show?
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ had a season finale that brought together all the best parts of the show.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 9, 2022 10:38 a.m. MST
galentines.jpg
Culture
What made Galentine’s Day popular?
TV show “Parks and Recreation” created the famous holiday but they didn’t expect it to take off.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 4 p.m. MST
AP22021506619499.jpg
Entertainment
Lin-Manuel Miranda has another chance to win an Oscar and achieve EGOT status
A Tony, a Grammy and an Emmy, Lin-Manuel Miranda has won them all, except an Oscar.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 4 p.m. MST
AP21235695093973.jpg
Television
Mayim Bialik talks about her experiences as host on ‘Jeopardy!’: ‘I stopped reading comments’
Mayim Bialik is back to hosting “Jeopardy!” and its spin-off, National College Championship.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 1:20 p.m. MST
Boba Fett in “The Mandalorian.”
Television
7 wild predictions for ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ will release its finale Wednesday morning. Here are predictions we could see come true.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 8, 2022 10:11 a.m. MST
Boba Fett in “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Television
‘Book of Boba Fett’ actor hints at Mace Windu’s fate and what’s to come in Season 2
Is Mace Windu still alive?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 7, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Jen Shah, Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks from “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”
Television
‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star Mary Cosby says she’s not leaving ‘RHOSLC’ ... even though she’s not filming Season 3
Mary Cosby skipped the reunion show for Season 2, raising questions about her status on the show.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 7, 2022 2 p.m. MST
Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Guildhall, Swansea, Wales.
Entertainment
Catherine Zeta-Jones to star in new ‘National Treasure’ series
The new ‘National Treasure’ series gets another star.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 7, 2022 12:37 p.m. MST
Left, Alan Ritchson plays the role of “Jack Reacher” and speaks to Martin Roach who plays “Picard,” in the new Prime Video series “Reacher.”
Entertainment
The new ‘Reacher’ series is now streaming. How will it be different from the movies?
The popular character “Jack Reacher” has been featured in 26 novels and two action movies. Now he’s coming to television in a new Prime Video series that will be more true to Lee Child’s bestselling novels.
By Trent Toone
Feb 4, 2022 9:41 a.m. MST
A young Yoda will appear in the new series ‘The High Republic.’
Television
What happened to Yoda’s lightsaber? Now, we have an idea
Yoda’s lightsaber has appeared in “Star Wars” again. But how was it found?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 4, 2022 5 a.m. MST
Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano.
Television
Two ‘Book of Boba Fett’ Easter eggs only ‘Clone Wars’ fans will understand
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ had two major moments that only make sense if you’ve watched ‘The Clone Wars.’
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Amy Schneider on the set of “Jeopardy!”
Television
‘Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider reveals her next big project
Jeopardy!’ champion Amy Schneider is ready to take a break and focus on some passion projects.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 3, 2022 1:35 p.m. MST
Gina Carano at the premiere of “The Mandalorian.”
Television
Former ‘Mandalorian’ star Gina Carano slams ‘double standards’ after Whoopi Goldberg suspension
Gina Carano was fired from ‘The Mandalorian’ for her political social media posts.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 1:04 p.m. MST
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani in New York.
Television
‘The Masked Singer’ judges walked off the show after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked in upcoming Season 7
What happened with Rudy Giuliani on ‘The Masked Singer’ episode?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
ABC’s “The Bachelor” float with Clayton Echard at the 133rd Rose Parade in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022.
Entertainment
‘The Bachelor’ lead Clayton Echard just apologized to Elizabeth Corrigan. Here’s why
Elizabeth Corrigan and Shanae Ankney had troubling arguments. Clayton Echard’s involvement only made the situation worse.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 2, 2022 12:15 p.m. MST
Boba Fett in “The Book of Boba Fett.”
Television
‘Book of Boba Fett’ spoiler-free review — 48 reactions to the craziest episode yet
‘The Book of Boba Fett’ had one of the most wild episodes to date, and it will seriously change ‘Star Wars’ forever.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 2, 2022 10:31 a.m. MST
Load More