The Ten Commandments In Today’s Society
Ten utterances changed the ancient world. Are they relevant today?
The number of people who worry that they spend too much time on their phone has tripled in recent years, according to a new Deseret News poll. One solution is observing a digital Sabbath, and experts say you can start slowly.
How targeted ads are making it harder for people to keep the tenth commandment, “Thou shalt not covet.”
On the whole, the vast network of connected devices seems a success for billions of human beings. But its blemishes are getting harder to ignore.
It’s almost impossible to completely prevent companies from tracking your behavior as you surf the web, but here are several steps you can take to keep your personal information private and stop marketers from profiling and targeting you with ads.
With a majority of Republicans willing to vote for a lying president, it would seem “Dennis Rodman relativism” is alive and well.
Poll: Are the Ten Commandments still relevant today? Americans and Brits differ, and millennials stand out
Americans are more likely than the British to say each of the Ten Commandments are important today, but American millennials stand out for lower levels of support.
The number of Republicans who say they would vote for a presidential candidate who seems willing to lie to cover up the truth has more than quadrupled since 2015.
At least half of Americans, regardless of their own religious preferences, say each of the Ten Commandments are still important principles to live by, according to a Deseret News poll.
Is it morally OK to embellish a resume? To call in sick when you’re taking a “mental health day”? What about posting old photos on a dating website? See how your thoughts about dishonesty line up with other Americans.
Staying faithful to a spouse for a lifetime is easier when you know more about what causes people to cheat. Smart couples can use these science-backed tips to help build a high-fidelity relationship.
The Deseret News’ annual Ten Today series explores the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life. Review survey results with our interactive graphic below.
News release: Deseret News survey looks at what counts as infidelity and adultery in the digital age
The Deseret News’ annual Ten Today series explores the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life. Review survey results with our interactive graphic below.
A new survey on adultery highlights people’s mixed views of whether certain online behaviors constitute cheating.
Nine in 10 college presidents blame the Internet for a rise in student plagiarism. Why is stealing the words and ideas of others so popular a practice among students today?
What do user-friendly portrayals of God in movies — whether a burning bush, an 11-year-old or the approachable-but-serious Morgan Freeman — say about the society in which they’re created? Is God our “good buddy,” or does he remain on a higher
America is still the richest country in the world, but it’s not one of the happiest. How much is too little? How much is too much?
Studies have shown that religious-based swear words are used nearly as much as the F word on American cable TV. Scholars say this is related to not only an overall decline of religion, but also the rise of streaming media.
Americans will face many issues as their parents age, including what it means to honor a parent’s wishes about the end of life. They will wrestle with which promises to keep and when it is okay — or even necessary — to break one.
Social media envy is driving consumerism in ways never seen before. Fame and fortune have replaced faith and family as the core of the American Dream, according to research by marketing firm JWT.
Keeping the Sabbath isn’t optional, at least not in God’s book. But observing the day of rest prescribed in the 10 Commandments can be difficult for busy families. Families who keep the Sabbath share their tips.
More than half of Americans believe employers should accommodate workers who want to keep a Sabbath.
New poll finds Americans less likely to keep Sabbath than in 1978, but majority still say it’s important to society
A new Deseret News survey about the Sabbath explores how modern Americans approach their observance of the holy day.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
When a spouse cheats, the betrayed has two choices: Walk away or try to make it work. Experts say there are concrete steps to making it work, and while the odds may be stacked against these couples, the rewards can be great.
Today only 55 percent of Americans support the death penalty, down from 80 percent in 1994. If moral concerns about killing begin to merge with doubts about the government’s ability to get convictions right, could the death penalty be on its way out?
Young millennials are closer than other generations to their parents, with more than half talking to a parent every single day. What happens when parents become more friend than authority figure in their kids’ lives?
The Internet hasn’t just made it easier to lie, it’s made a marketplace for deception that can hurt lives and erode self-esteem.
Even though Sabbath-keeping is not easy, Rabbi Avremi Zippel and his family say it is a blessing and an opportunity.
The first commandment instructs believers to put no god before God, a teaching that holds lessons for contemporary debates over reproductive genetic technologies.
The U.S. homicide rate doubled between 1963 and 1981 from 4.6 to 10.2 per 100,000. Then, to everyone’s surprise, murder rates tumbled, falling from 9.5 per 100,000 in 1993 to 5.5 in 2000. But the overall murder rate misses the crux of the story.
In an ever-connected online world, when does sharing personal information cross the line between socializing and self-worshiping?
American ideals are shifting from a communal “day of rest,” generally Sunday, to a 24/7 culture in which everything is available all the time. What is this “always on” era doing to our collective souls?
Perjury is a pervasive act that is not often prosecuted, but experts say that if it is left unchecked, the act of flaunting the law and lying under oath could unravel America’s basic financial, judicial and democratic processes.
Property crimes are down, but Internet fraud is up, according to the FBI. In the past, thieves often had to confront people or put themselves in physical danger in order to steal. But today they can do it in their pajamas over the Internet.
State of affairs: Americans approve of adultery less than any behavior, but it may be rising among women
Americans place cheating on a spouse dead last on a list of acceptable behaviors, behind abortion, cohabitation, pornography, out-of-wedlock births and divorce, among others. But that disapproval has not ended infidelity.
Experts say people swear for impact, but the widespread use of strong language may in fact lessen that impact. From Hollywood to Wall Street, the words people use both shape and reflect modern culture in powerful ways.
The United States is seeing a decline in religious affiliation — but polling data don’t always allow for a nuanced discussion of faith and spirituality or the fact that many individuals still want to have a relationship with God.