The Ten Commandments In Today’s Society

Ten utterances changed the ancient world. Are they relevant today?

Matt Vaudrey plays games in the backyard with his children, Cadence, 6, from left, Cameron, 2, and Clay, 4, at their home in Fontana, California, Monday, April 22, 2019. Vaudrey makes an effort to observe a “digital Sabbath,” taking a break from technolog
InDepth
Here’s why — and how — to observe a digital Sabbath
The number of people who worry that they spend too much time on their phone has tripled in recent years, according to a new Deseret News poll. One solution is observing a digital Sabbath, and experts say you can start slowly.
By Jennifer Graham
April 24, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
InDepth
Is Google getting in your head? How targeted ads make it harder than ever not to covet
How targeted ads are making it harder for people to keep the tenth commandment, “Thou shalt not covet.”
By Erica Evans
April 24, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
Zabie Mansoory monitors a Facebook discussion board while watching President Barack Obama's televised coverage of President Barack Obama's speech from Cairo University, in the Sylmar area of Los Angeles, early Thursday June 4, 2009.
Opinion
Christian Sagers: We made mistakes breathing life into the internet, but we can fix them
On the whole, the vast network of connected devices seems a success for billions of human beings. But its blemishes are getting harder to ignore.
By Christian Sagers
April 24, 2019 10 p.m. MDT
FILE - Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg speaks to press and advertising partners at a Facebook announcement in New York, Monday, Nov. 6, 2007.
InDepth
5 ways to stop companies from tracking and targeting you online
It’s almost impossible to completely prevent companies from tracking your behavior as you surf the web, but here are several steps you can take to keep your personal information private and stop marketers from profiling and targeting you with ads.
By Erica Evans
April 24, 2019 3:58 p.m. MDT
The results of a nationwide Deseret News survey published Wednesday found that 55 percent of Republicans said they would vote for a presidential candidate in 2020 even if that person “would lie to cover up the truth.”
Opinion
In our opinion: Honesty and integrity must not fade from society
With a majority of Republicans willing to vote for a lying president, it would seem “Dennis Rodman relativism” is alive and well.
By Deseret News
April 3, 2018 6:30 a.m. MDT
Christian Tyler holds a bottle that belonged to his best friend and cousin, who was shot to death, at his home in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 26, 2018.
InDepth
Poll: Are the Ten Commandments still relevant today? Americans and Brits differ, and millennials stand out
Americans are more likely than the British to say each of the Ten Commandments are important today, but American millennials stand out for lower levels of support.
By Gillian Friedman
March 28, 2018 10:58 a.m. MDT
In this March 10, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Atlantic Aviation in Moon Township, Pa. Weeks after prodding lawmakers to stand up to the National Rifle Association,Trump is backing off his call for increasing the minim
InDepth
Special report: The astonishing revelation about Republicans and lying
The number of Republicans who say they would vote for a presidential candidate who seems willing to lie to cover up the truth has more than quadrupled since 2015.
By Kelsey Dallas
March 28, 2018 12:05 a.m. MDT
In this July 5, 2015 photo, an Indian man uses Los Angeles-based dating application Tinder in New Delhi, India. Hundreds of thousands of young Indians are nervously exploring online dating apps, breaking with India’s centuries-old traditions governing mar
InDepth
Explore the data behind the Deseret News special report on lying in America
At least half of Americans, regardless of their own religious preferences, say each of the Ten Commandments are still important principles to live by, according to a Deseret News poll.
By Deseret News
March 27, 2018 11:56 p.m. MDT
Tiffany Anderson, wellness coach, massage therapist and health educator, poses for a portrait at her home in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.
InDepth
Americans are increasingly comfortable with many white lies, new poll reveals
Is it morally OK to embellish a resume? To call in sick when you’re taking a “mental health day”? What about posting old photos on a dating website? See how your thoughts about dishonesty line up with other Americans.
By Jennifer Graham
March 27, 2018 10 p.m. MDT
web_1825886.jpg
InDepth
How to cheat-proof your marriage, according to science
Staying faithful to a spouse for a lifetime is easier when you know more about what causes people to cheat. Smart couples can use these science-backed tips to help build a high-fidelity relationship.
By Jennifer Graham
April 16, 2017 6:36 p.m. MDT
web_1825944.jpg
InDepth
The Trump effect: Do Americans still care if public figures have affairs?
By Kelsey Dallas
April 14, 2017 10:20 a.m. MDT
The Deseret News"™ annual Ten Today series explores the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life. Review survey results with our interactive graphic below.
InDepth
Interactive graphic: What counts as cheating?
The Deseret News’ annual Ten Today series explores the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life. Review survey results with our interactive graphic below.
By Deseret News
April 12, 2017 10:05 p.m. MDT
A 6-foot-tall Ten Commandments monument is seen on the Arkansas Capitol grounds Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Americans have a long history of upholding the seventh of the Ten Commandments, strongly opposing adultery. Indeed, the 2016 General Social Survey reve
InDepth
News release: Deseret News survey looks at what counts as infidelity and adultery in the digital age
The Deseret News’ annual Ten Today series explores the relevance of the Ten Commandments in modern life. Review survey results with our interactive graphic below.
By Deseret News
April 12, 2017 10:05 p.m. MDT
A man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi.
InDepth
Special report: 1 in 4 Americans don’t think one-night stands count as cheating
A new survey on adultery highlights people’s mixed views of whether certain online behaviors constitute cheating.
By Kelsey Dallas
April 12, 2017 10:05 p.m. MDT
Faith
Are millennials programmed to cheat?
Nine in 10 college presidents blame the Internet for a rise in student plagiarism. Why is stealing the words and ideas of others so popular a practice among students today?
By Deseret News
April 6, 2017 1:11 p.m. MDT
Faith
When Hollywood puts God on screen
What do user-friendly portrayals of God in movies — whether a burning bush, an 11-year-old or the approachable-but-serious Morgan Freeman — say about the society in which they’re created? Is God our “good buddy,” or does he remain on a higher
By Deseret News
Sept 19, 2016 4:56 p.m. MDT
InDepth
If money can’t buy happiness, what actually can?
America is still the richest country in the world, but it’s not one of the happiest. How much is too little? How much is too much?
By Lane Anderson
Sept 19, 2016 4:43 p.m. MDT
Utah
Netflix, religion and the rise of profanity in entertainment
Studies have shown that religious-based swear words are used nearly as much as the F word on American cable TV. Scholars say this is related to not only an overall decline of religion, but also the rise of streaming media.
By Chandra Johnson
Sept 19, 2016 4:29 p.m. MDT
Utah
Breaking promises: Honoring parents as life winds down
Americans will face many issues as their parents age, including what it means to honor a parent’s wishes about the end of life. They will wrestle with which promises to keep and when it is okay — or even necessary — to break one.
By Lois M. Collins
Sept 19, 2016 4:24 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
The Instagram effect: How the psychology of envy drives consumerism
Social media envy is driving consumerism in ways never seen before. Fame and fortune have replaced faith and family as the core of the American Dream, according to research by marketing firm JWT.
By Lane Anderson and Amanda Taylor
Sept 19, 2016 4:15 p.m. MDT
World & Nation
How families can keep the Sabbath when the world interferes
Keeping the Sabbath isn’t optional, at least not in God’s book. But observing the day of rest prescribed in the 10 Commandments can be difficult for busy families. Families who keep the Sabbath share their tips.
By Deseret News
April 27, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
Should your boss know that you keep the Sabbath?
More than half of Americans believe employers should accommodate workers who want to keep a Sabbath.
By Kelsey Dallas
April 27, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Faith
New poll finds Americans less likely to keep Sabbath than in 1978, but majority still say it’s important to society
A new Deseret News survey about the Sabbath explores how modern Americans approach their observance of the holy day.
By Kelsey Dallas
April 27, 2016 5 a.m. MDT
Family
When to stay with a cheater
When a spouse cheats, the betrayed has two choices: Walk away or try to make it work. Experts say there are concrete steps to making it work, and while the odds may be stacked against these couples, the rewards can be great.
By Lois M. Collins
March 28, 2016 4:55 p.m. MDT
Faith
Why more Americans want to kill the death penalty
Today only 55 percent of Americans support the death penalty, down from 80 percent in 1994. If moral concerns about killing begin to merge with doubts about the government’s ability to get convictions right, could the death penalty be on its way out?
By Eric Schulzke
March 28, 2015 4:55 p.m. MDT
Family
Why you shouldn’t be best friends with your kids
Young millennials are closer than other generations to their parents, with more than half talking to a parent every single day. What happens when parents become more friend than authority figure in their kids’ lives?
By Lois M. Collins
March 28, 2015 4:55 p.m. MDT
Family
How the Internet makes it easier to lie — even to ourselves
The Internet hasn’t just made it easier to lie, it’s made a marketplace for deception that can hurt lives and erode self-esteem.
By Chandra Johnson
March 28, 2015 4:45 p.m. MDT
Faith
Why one family puts down cellphones, car keys, and pens once a week
Even though Sabbath-keeping is not easy, Rabbi Avremi Zippel and his family say it is a blessing and an opportunity.
By Kelsey Dallas
March 28, 2015 2:50 p.m. MDT
Faith
The morality of playing God with your baby’s DNA
The first commandment instructs believers to put no god before God, a teaching that holds lessons for contemporary debates over reproductive genetic technologies.
By Kelsey Dallas
March 28, 2015 2:40 p.m. MDT
In this March 28, 2014, file photo, New York City Police gather at the scene as they investigate a triple shooting in the Rosebank section of the Staten Island borough of New York. During an 18-year period in which national incarceration rates climbed by
Utah
First degree: How America recovered from a murder epidemic
The U.S. homicide rate doubled between 1963 and 1981 from 4.6 to 10.2 per 100,000. Then, to everyone’s surprise, murder rates tumbled, falling from 9.5 per 100,000 in 1993 to 5.5 in 2000. But the overall murder rate misses the crux of the story.
By Eric Schulzke
March 28, 2014 4:55 p.m. MDT
Faith
American idols: When a nation falls in love with itself
In an ever-connected online world, when does sharing personal information cross the line between socializing and self-worshiping?
By Deseret News
March 28, 2014 4:30 p.m. MDT
Utah
24/7: The case for a day of rest in a digital age
American ideals are shifting from a communal “day of rest,” generally Sunday, to a 24/7 culture in which everything is available all the time. What is this “always on” era doing to our collective souls?
By Deseret News
March 28, 2014 4:25 p.m. MDT
U.S. & World
‘You can’t handle the truth': 96 percent of Americans admit to lying
Perjury is a pervasive act that is not often prosecuted, but experts say that if it is left unchecked, the act of flaunting the law and lying under oath could unravel America’s basic financial, judicial and democratic processes.
By Amy Choate-Nielsen
March 28, 2014 4:10 p.m. MDT
Utah
Thief in the night: Stealing in a digital age
Property crimes are down, but Internet fraud is up, according to the FBI. In the past, thieves often had to confront people or put themselves in physical danger in order to steal. But today they can do it in their pajamas over the Internet.
By Michael De Groote
March 28, 2014 4:10 p.m. MDT
Family
State of affairs: Americans approve of adultery less than any behavior, but it may be rising among women
Americans place cheating on a spouse dead last on a list of acceptable behaviors, behind abortion, cohabitation, pornography, out-of-wedlock births and divorce, among others. But that disapproval has not ended infidelity.
By Lois M. Collins
March 28, 2014 2:55 p.m. MDT
Media & Books
Era of expletives: Profanity and vulgarity in modern society
Experts say people swear for impact, but the widespread use of strong language may in fact lessen that impact. From Hollywood to Wall Street, the words people use both shape and reflect modern culture in powerful ways.
By Deseret News
March 28, 2014 2:50 p.m. MDT
Faith
Soul seekers: How spiritual is secular America?
The United States is seeing a decline in religious affiliation — but polling data don’t always allow for a nuanced discussion of faith and spirituality or the fact that many individuals still want to have a relationship with God.
By Sara Israelsen-Hartley
March 28, 2014 8:30 a.m. MDT
