The property purchased by Mike and Chantell Sackett in northern Idaho.
Supreme Court will review controversial water rule. Here’s what’s at stake
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall. Utah and other states have fought back against a rule they argue extends too much authority to the EPA.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks in Oakland, California.
Politics
How U.S. states in the West are sanctioning Russia
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 4, 2022 1:30 p.m. MST
Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley.
The West
Is groundwater the new ground zero in Western water wars?
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak arrives with his wife, Kathy, to deliver his State of the State address at Allegiant Stadium.
Politics
Nevada’s Democratic governor was accosted. Here’s how his GOP opponents responded
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
By Matthew Brown
March 3, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
Ted_Koppel_Cover.jpg
The West
Could the rural West’s ‘culture of self-reliance’ help it survive the next imminent disaster?
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
By Ted Koppel
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Austin Woodward, left, and Robert Salais, right, prepare to lay gated pipe that will irrigate water to wheat fields Colorado.
Utah
Climate change is here. Is Utah ready?
International report warns of dire circumstances. Utahns already feeling them
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 28, 2022 1:49 p.m. MST
John_D_Lee_Masacre_Website_Illustration.jpg
Politics
More powerful than the Kennedys or Bushes? Meet the West’s most prominent political dynasty
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Cheryl Johnson in the backyard of her South Salt Lake home.
The West
Many are being forced to be house rich, cash poor to cope with rising home values
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
By Zakary Sonntag
Feb 27, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Extreme_Temps_West_2.jpg
The West
More record highs than lows: What warm winter temperatures could mean for the West
Scientists say more record highs are being set than lows and that does not bode well for drought and wildfires in the West.
By K. Sophie Will
Feb 25, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Firefighters in Russia.
U.S. & World
United Nations: Rate of wildfires could increase up to 50% within the century
Experts say the rate of climate change induced wildfires could increase up to 50% by end of the century.
By Ashley Nash
Feb 24, 2022 9:32 a.m. MST
Climate_Migration_Magazine_Cover.jpg
Environment
Is a climate exodus coming?
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
By Benoit Morenne
Feb 23, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2910020.jpg
Utah
University of Utah strikes advanced research agreement with Idaho National Laboratory
By Art Raymond
Feb 23, 2022 10:47 a.m. MST
merlin_2904420.jpg
The West
How personal liberty politics could prevent states from addressing traffic fatalities
The Biden administration has set aside $15 billion for traffic safety enhancements, including automated enforcement such as cameras to catch speeders and red-light runners.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 18, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Ammon Bundy enters his campaign RV in Idaho Falls on Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. Bundy is an anti-government militant and activist who is running for Idaho governor.
Politics
Idaho gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy ditches GOP, announces bid as independent
The activist ditches Idaho Republican Party, calling it “corrupt and wicked.”
By Samuel Benson
Feb 18, 2022 6:38 p.m. MST
A helicopter dips water to fill six remote guzzlers at Antelope Island State Park for the island’s bighorn sheep.
Utah
Poll: Environmental issues are more important than ever at the ballot box
Air quality, drought and the cost of living are on the minds of Utah voters.
By Kyle Dunphey
Feb 18, 2022 5:20 p.m. MST
A farmer holds chicken eggs on a ranch in Vernal, Utah.
Business
These Mountain West states have the highest inflation rates in the country
Utah among states with biggest price increases in U.S. as Fed tees up interest rate hikes.
By Art Raymond
Feb 18, 2022 2:03 p.m. MST
Low water levels are pictured in Lake Powell in Page, Arizona
Utah
How bad is the Western drought? New study says worst in 1,200 years. You read that right
A study says the Utah and the rest of the western United States, as well as northern Mexico, is going through the worst drought in 1,200 years and it is not going to end any time soon.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Feb 14, 2022 2:18 p.m. MST
Photo of the Banff Gondola in the Canadian Rocky Mountains.
The West
These doctors have the option of prescribing national park visits
A new program in Canada allows doctors to prescribe patients a visit to national parks.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 14, 2022 8 a.m. MST
endangered_cover.jpg
The West
What is a chuckwalla? You’re running out of time to find out
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
By Hannah Seo
Feb 13, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California.
The West
Do you live in a ‘double-hazard’ wildfire zone?
A recent wildfire study locates newly identified “double hazard” zones for wildfires, shedding more light on why wildfires in the past several years have been so destructive to surrounding communities in the West.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 11, 2022 10 p.m. MST
West_Crypto_2.jpg
The West
These Western states are taking crypto seriously
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
By Matthew Brown
Feb 8, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22006778415983.jpg
The West
California is letting its indoor mask mandate expire for fully vaccinated people
California’s statewide mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 15 for those who are vaccinated.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Feb 8, 2022 11:43 a.m. MST
Peaked_lead_art.jpg
The West
What ski towns tell us about the haves and have-nots
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
By Heather Hansman
Feb 7, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
donkeyele.jpeg
Politics
Do Democrats or Republicans control the West?
States have a historic budget surplus, and how they spend it could depend on whether they’re conservative or liberal.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Feb 4, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office tape blocks a road near Tesuque, New Mexico.
The West
This burglar gave $200 to a New Mexico couple after breaking into their home
The burglar said he had been chased, which led him to break into the home.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
An Idaho boy wrote a book that's on a waitlist.
Books
This Idaho library has a waitlist for a story an 8-year-old hid on a shelf
An Idaho boy wrote a book that is now charming people across Idaho.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 3, 2022 8 a.m. MST
An aerial view of the Georgia Pacific timber mill is seen in the foreground, in Fort Bragg, Calif.
U.S. & World
California city named for Confederate general declines to change name
A commission spent more than a year to concluded that the name of this coastal city won’t change for now.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 31, 2022 12:49 p.m. MST
West_Jobs_Website_Illustration.jpg
The West
The extremes of unemployment in the West
Utah ended the year with the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% in December followed closely by Idaho’s 2.4%.
By K. Sophie Will
Jan 30, 2022 10 p.m. MST
AP22010769031364.jpg
Politics
The unexpected reason many people are moving to Idaho
More people said Idaho’s political climate was the main reason they lived in the state than other factors like cost of living, school or taxes.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
Jan 29, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Keith Koper, director of University of Utah Seismograph Stations, shows an earthquake pattern from a seismometer.
Science & Tech
A 10-second warning could make a difference when the ‘Big One’ hits
A December earthquake in California was the biggest test to date for ShakeAlert, a relatively new technology that can notify the public a few seconds before the ground starts moving. That technology could be coming to Utah.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 28, 2022 6:37 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, speaks during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing.
Utah
Mitt Romney is raising money for Liz Cheney’s reelection campaign. Here’s why
By Dennis Romboy
Jan 28, 2022 12:05 p.m. MST
An Idaho boy wrote a book that's on a waitlist.
The West
Idaho cities top new list of overvalued real estate markets
A number of Idaho cities abound among the most overvalued real estate markets.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 28, 2022 8 a.m. MST
A “for sale” sign and “sale pending” sign are pictured in Salt Lake City.
Utah
If you bought a house in one of these Utah cities, you might have paid too much
If you bought a home in Ogden, Provo or Salt Lake City in the last month, there’s a good chance you overpaid.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 26, 2022 2:37 p.m. MST
AP21120639517555.jpg
The West
These four Western locales made The New York Times’ travel destinations list for 2022
The Times changed up its annual list to highlight places where visitors can be part of the solution rather than just contribute to the problems associated with travel.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 26, 2022 9:15 a.m. MST
merlin_2904212.jpg
The West
What you need to know about water in one of the nation’s driest states
Utah’s use of water and the delivery systems that get the finite resource to the tap, farms, fields and landscaping is likely to be front and center during this legislative session.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Jan 24, 2022 11:08 p.m. MST
merlin_2903044.jpg
Utah
Utah leaders say growth is good for the state. Do Utahns agree?
Utahns are more concerned about growth than at any point in the last 25 years.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 24, 2022 6:54 p.m. MST
AP22019825450083.jpg
U.S. & World
New Mexico governor signed up to be a volunteer substitute teacher amid staffing shortages
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the public’s help amid a staffing shortage in schools.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 24, 2022 2:30 p.m. MST
merlin_2880390.jpg
The West
Could we stop wildfires by starting more fires?
There’s a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled burns and logging to thin out vegetation that fuels wildfires.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 21, 2022 10 p.m. MST
Shredded boxes and packages in downtown Los Angeles.
The West
Los Angeles freight trains looting problem becomes worse
Union Pacific, one of the biggest railroad companies, said it saw a 160% increase in looting.
By Gitanjali Poonia
Jan 19, 2022 3:15 p.m. MST
011022_houseing_costs_west_data_r1.jpg
The West
Why it’s cheaper to rent than to buy a home in these Western cities
And a group of finance scholars say all is not lost if renters reinvest those savings in other opportunities that can build wealth over the long term.
By Matthew Brown
Jan 14, 2022 10 p.m. MST
A gray wolf is pictured at the Wildlife Science Center in Forest Lake, Minn.
Utah
Is it a wolf, or a wolf-dog hybrid? Neither. Dead canine found in Duchesne is a German shepherd, officials say
It’s safe to say that for any wolf enthusiasts hoping to confirm a sighting of the elusive animal in Utah, the news left them with their tail between their legs.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 14, 2022 11:04 a.m. MST
merlin_2903300.jpg
Utah
The fight over the future of Utah Lake heats up as stakeholders meet to discuss island plans, development
For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 14, 2022 8:57 a.m. MST
A wolf from the Wapiti Lake pack silhouetted by a nearby hot spring in Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming.
The West
These national parks are the most popular on TikTok
The most popular national parks in the U.S. have been revealed through TikTok.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 14, 2022 5 a.m. MST
A section of the Alpine Aqueduct runs above ground where it crosses an earthquake fault in the hills above Orem.
Utah
Aging aqueducts and earthquakes: Why millions in Utah could end up without water
When it comes to major infrastructure like bridges, highways, the electrical grid and water delivery systems, a major earthquake in Utah would inflict unthinkable damage, upending life for survivors. A commission studying the risks says aging aqueducts are the most important thing to protect, and they should be addressed sooner rather than later.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
Jan 12, 2022 10:04 a.m. MST
People look out at the Jackson Lake Lodge in Grand Teton National Park.
The West
The Pittsburgh Steelers co-owner is buying up Idaho. Why?
Idaho landowners are keeping an eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers part-owner, who is buying up land.
By Herb Scribner
Jan 12, 2022 9 a.m. MST
Utah Department of Public Safety prepares to hoist a victim with the help from Washington County Search and Rescue.
Utah
What national parks see the most search and rescues?
On Monday, search and rescue crews took off into Zion National Park after reports of a backpacker stranded in snow. Add that to the list of hundreds of rescue attempts in the southern Utah park since 2018.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 11, 2022 5:57 p.m. MST
Wyoming_avalanche_video.jpg
Utah
Video: ‘Scariest experience of my life’ for snowmobiler caught in avalanche
With winter well underway across the West, backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers are taking to the mountains to enjoy the fresh snow that blanketed much of the region since the holidays.
By Kyle Dunphey
Jan 10, 2022 5:27 p.m. MST
