The West
What water can be regulated and where? Those questions are at the heart of a coming U.S. Supreme Court case this fall. Utah and other states have fought back against a rule they argue extends too much authority to the EPA.
Western governors and lawmakers are taking steps to ensure state money doesn’t go to Russia.
There’s a Wild West style battle brewing in south central Utah over a groundwater pumping plan that critics say will drastically impact a network of deep aquifers, including in a hydrologic basin that feeds into the Great Salt Lake. Is the imperiled lake at further risk if this project goes through?
Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife were threatened at a Las Vegas restaurant. The state GOP condemned the verbal attack, but most of those seeking the party’s nomination for governor took a different approach.
For more than 40 years, most of them spent as host of ABC’s “Nightline,” Ted Koppel talked Americans through crisis after crisis.
International report warns of dire circumstances. Utahns already feeling them
If Sen. Mike Lee doesn’t win a third term it could end a remarkable streak of either a Lee or Udall in Congress every decade since the 1950s.
‘Circuit breaker’ program offers some relief to older home owners.
Scientists say more record highs are being set than lows and that does not bode well for drought and wildfires in the West.
Experts say the rate of climate change induced wildfires could increase up to 50% by end of the century.
As the natural world around us changes, so will the places we call home.
The Biden administration has set aside $15 billion for traffic safety enhancements, including automated enforcement such as cameras to catch speeders and red-light runners.
The activist ditches Idaho Republican Party, calling it “corrupt and wicked.”
Air quality, drought and the cost of living are on the minds of Utah voters.
Utah among states with biggest price increases in U.S. as Fed tees up interest rate hikes.
A study says the Utah and the rest of the western United States, as well as northern Mexico, is going through the worst drought in 1,200 years and it is not going to end any time soon.
A new program in Canada allows doctors to prescribe patients a visit to national parks.
As the natural world changes, conservationists and scientists are changing their approach to saving species.
A recent wildfire study locates newly identified “double hazard” zones for wildfires, shedding more light on why wildfires in the past several years have been so destructive to surrounding communities in the West.
Proposals in Arizona and Wyoming to let residents pay taxes in digital money have legal and political hurdles to clear, but proponents believe the efforts are a move toward broader acceptance of cryptocurrency.
California’s statewide mask mandate will be lifted on Feb. 15 for those who are vaccinated.
Ski town economics are a harbinger for America’s struggling middle class.
Most Read
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
States have a historic budget surplus, and how they spend it could depend on whether they’re conservative or liberal.
The burglar said he had been chased, which led him to break into the home.
An Idaho boy wrote a book that is now charming people across Idaho.
A commission spent more than a year to concluded that the name of this coastal city won’t change for now.
Utah ended the year with the second-lowest unemployment rate in the country at 1.9% in December followed closely by Idaho’s 2.4%.
More people said Idaho’s political climate was the main reason they lived in the state than other factors like cost of living, school or taxes.
A December earthquake in California was the biggest test to date for ShakeAlert, a relatively new technology that can notify the public a few seconds before the ground starts moving. That technology could be coming to Utah.
A number of Idaho cities abound among the most overvalued real estate markets.
If you bought a home in Ogden, Provo or Salt Lake City in the last month, there’s a good chance you overpaid.
The Times changed up its annual list to highlight places where visitors can be part of the solution rather than just contribute to the problems associated with travel.
Utah’s use of water and the delivery systems that get the finite resource to the tap, farms, fields and landscaping is likely to be front and center during this legislative session.
Utahns are more concerned about growth than at any point in the last 25 years.
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is asking the public’s help amid a staffing shortage in schools.
There’s a $50 billion plan to more than double the use of controlled burns and logging to thin out vegetation that fuels wildfires.
Union Pacific, one of the biggest railroad companies, said it saw a 160% increase in looting.
And a group of finance scholars say all is not lost if renters reinvest those savings in other opportunities that can build wealth over the long term.
Is it a wolf, or a wolf-dog hybrid? Neither. Dead canine found in Duchesne is a German shepherd, officials say
It’s safe to say that for any wolf enthusiasts hoping to confirm a sighting of the elusive animal in Utah, the news left them with their tail between their legs.
The fight over the future of Utah Lake heats up as stakeholders meet to discuss island plans, development
For years, Utah Lake has been plagued by toxic algal blooms, invasive plants and fish and increasing demand for water from rapidly expanding Utah County.
The most popular national parks in the U.S. have been revealed through TikTok.
When it comes to major infrastructure like bridges, highways, the electrical grid and water delivery systems, a major earthquake in Utah would inflict unthinkable damage, upending life for survivors. A commission studying the risks says aging aqueducts are the most important thing to protect, and they should be addressed sooner rather than later.
Idaho landowners are keeping an eye on the Pittsburgh Steelers part-owner, who is buying up land.
On Monday, search and rescue crews took off into Zion National Park after reports of a backpacker stranded in snow. Add that to the list of hundreds of rescue attempts in the southern Utah park since 2018.
With winter well underway across the West, backcountry skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers are taking to the mountains to enjoy the fresh snow that blanketed much of the region since the holidays.