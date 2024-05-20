The front page of the Deseret News on May 20, 1927.

America enjoyed the 1920s. The Roaring ’20s. The post-World War I euphoria, the growth in big infrastructure across the nation as well as the introduction of telephones and electrical appliances in the home and cars on the roads, and movies and telephones ... and heroes.

Babe Ruth, Jack Dempsey, Charlie Chaplin, Duke Ellington, Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh.

On this day in 1927, Lindbergh took off from Roosevelt Field on Long Island, New York, aboard the Spirit of St. Louis on his historic solo flight to France.

Here is the next day’s front page of the Deseret News. “Dream of year comes true for Lindbergh in flight across ocean,” read one of the many headlines.

The former military officer was the first to accomplish a solo transatlantic flight, and is considered by many to have ushered in a new era of air transportation.

While hailed as a hero, his life was far from perfect. In 1932, his infant son was kidnapped and murdered in the “Crime of the Century.” Some of his positions on the U.S. involvement in World War II also made headlines. In later years, he authored books, continued to explore the world and advocated for the U.S. national parks system.

Later in 1927, Lindbergh visited Utah as part of a barnstorming tour of the U.S.

Charles Lindbergh stopped in Salt Lake City on a cross-country tour.

“Lindbergh lands in Salt Lake; Entire city goes wild in cheering as plane comes,” read the headline. Stories that day reported that crowds of more than 200,000 cheered as Lindy circled above in his “Spirit of St. Louis.”

The front page of the Deseret News declares the arrival of Charles Lindbergh in Salt Lake City in September of 1927. | Deseret News Archives

Also on May 20, in 1932, Amelia Earhart took off from Newfoundland to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic. (Because of weather and equipment problems, Earhart set down in Northern Ireland instead of her intended destination, France.)

