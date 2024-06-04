The front page of the Deseret News on June 4, 1940, announcing the ongoing evacuation of Allied troops from Dunkirk, France.

In 1940, as casualties mounted across Europe, the Allied military evacuation of some 338,000 troops from Dunkirk, France, proved to be a pivotal moment in World War II.

In late May-early June, hundreds of thousands of British, French and Belgian troops found themselves cut off and stranded in northern France following a six-week battle.

An evacuation, code-name Operation Dynamo, was undertaken and wrapped up on this day in 1940, and the front pages of the world’s newspapers heralded the success of the operation.

For many, it became known as the Miracle of Dunkirk.

On June 4, before the House of Commons and Parliament of the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Winston Churchill declared: “We shall fight on the beaches, we shall fight on the landing grounds, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall fight in the hills; we shall never surrender.”

While intense study of the military operation, accounts of the many civilians who heroically stepped in, where the German leaders failed, and the impact on the overall trajectory of the war continues to this day, newspaper headlines captured the moments in time. His speech included the phrase “miracle of deliverance.”

