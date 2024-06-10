The front page of the Deseret News on June 10, 1963, announcing that President John F. Kennedy had signed the Equal Pay Act.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

On this day in 1963, President John F. Kennedy signed into law the Equal Pay Act of 1963, aimed at eliminating wage disparities based on gender.

“‘Equality’ bill becomes law,” read the headline in the Deseret News.

“President Kennedy signed into law Monday a bill extending equality of sees to the pay window.

“The new law will forbid the employers of 27.5 millions U.S. workers to pay women less than men for doing the same work.”

The story did acknowledge the legislation did not cover all women workers and would not take effect until the next year, but did say the measure was considered a victory by advocates of women’s rights in the U.S.

The law amended the Fair Labor Standards Act, aimed at abolishing wage disparity was part of Kennedy’s New Frontier Program.

Deseret News archives through the years show that while the legislation addressed the issue, progress has been incremental and often discouraging for many Americans.

