The front page of the first issue of the Deseret News on June 15, 1850.

A look back at local, national and world events through Deseret News archives.

“We propose to publish a small weekly sheet, as large as our local circumstances will permit,” the Deseret News announced on June 15, 1850. It would be designed, editor Willard Richards said, “to record the passing events of our State and in connection, refer to the arts and sciences, embracing general education, medicine, law, divinity, domestic and political economy and everything that may fall under our observation, which may tend to promote the best interest, welfare, pleasure and amusement of our fellow citizens.”

That first edition was printed in the adobe territorial mint office.

And 174 years later, the Deseret News is still working hard to meet its mission statement: “Liberty & Truth.”

Also known through the years as the Deseret Evening News and the Deseret Morning News, the news organization continues to chronicles news events and issues in Utah and the West, and to offer perspective about what concerns families and conservative-minded groups throughout the nation and world.

More than a century and a half later, the Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business. In addition to its website and mobile app, the Deseret News publishes a weekly edition (delivered by mail), Deseret Magazine and the Church News.

Deseret News Archives