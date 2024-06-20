Jim Hines of Oakland, Ca., waves to the crowd from the victor's podium during ceremonies at the XIX Summer Olympic Games in Mexico City, Mex., on Oct. 15, 1968. Hines won the Olympic gold medal for his new record of 9.95 seconds in the 100-meter dash. The silver-medal winner at left is Lennox Miller of Jamaica, and the bronze medal winner is Charlie Greene of Seattle, Washington. Hines and Greene were the first to lower the 100-meter record below 10 seconds, on June 20, 1968.

It’s an Olympic year, and as the U.S. Olympic track and field trials get underway for the Paris 2024 Games, it’s interesting to look back at world records in the 100 meters, the sport’s premier event.

But before we get to that, we note that on June 20, 1968, not one, not two, but three American runners became the first in the world to run the 100 meters in under 10 seconds. They called it the “Night of Speed.”

On this day, in the U.S. Olympic trials in Sacramento, California, Jim Hines put his name in the record books when he clocked 9.9 seconds.

Hines, Ronnie Ray Smith and Charles Greene all broke the 10-second mark in the semifinals. Hines won the finals, and went on to win at the 1968 Olympics in October in Mexico City in a time of 9.95 seconds.

Before that, as many as 10 runners had been hand-timed at 10 flat.

According to Deseret News reports of the night, records were falling left and right at the competition. Bob Beamon (long jump), Randy Matson (shot put) and Bob Day (5,000).

Since that time, all races are electronically timed. Unfortunately, performance-enhancing drugs have been detected in some competitors through the years, leading to suspicion any time a new record is set.

Hines was an Arkansas native who ran track at Texas Southern University. His world mark in the 100 meters stood for 15 years before it was broken by Calvin Smith.

After his track career, Hines played briefly in the NFL. On retirement, he worked with inner-city youth. He died in 2023.

Interesting enough, on this same day in 1936, collegiate star Jesse Owens lowered the world 100-meters record to 10.2 seconds in Chicago, also winning the 200 meters, 220 low hurdles and long jump on the same day.

Currently, the top sprinters in the world include Christian Coleman, Fred Kerley and Justin Gatlin of the United States and Yohan Blake of Jamaica.

