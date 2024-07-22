No snow, no problem, at least not in the summer for ski and snowboard areas in the West and across the country.

Ski slopes turn into mountain biking and hiking trails, while resort villages and main streets offer myriad events, dining and other activities. “As the snow melts, the attention turns to mountain biking at ski resorts. And many of the most renowned ski resorts have renowned mountain bike parks,” according to On The Snow. In addition to offering terrain for all abilities, they also offer breathtaking scenery.

Here are some of the best resorts for mountain biking:

Utah

Deer Valley

Deer Valley was one of the first resorts in the country to provide lift-accessed mountain biking. Since opening in 1992, it has been consistently ranked among the nation’s top mountain biking resorts with almost 70 miles of trails and 3,000 feet of vertical spread over six mountains, including four flow trails designed by Gravity Logic. Several of its trails connect with Park City Mountain Resort’s single track trails.

Park City

Park City Mountain Resort’s abundant selection of trails offer access to the mountain for those with an intermediate mountain bike skill set and above, according to its website. It offers more than 400 miles of single track, lift-assisted resort trails, feature parks, pump tracks and more.

Sundance

Sundance features more than 25 miles of lift-serviced, single-track mountain biking with exciting terrain and breathtaking vistas. All trails are designed for downhill riding and have excellent intermediate and advanced trail riding.

Snowbasin

Snowbasin Resort has more than 26 miles of trails that connect to nearly 50 miles of Forest Service trails. It offers gondola bike access for challenging uphill climbs and extreme downhill switchbacks. All levels of riding are available from the base and gondola-accessed trails, according to its website.

Bikers ride at Park City Mountain Resort in Park City on Thursday, July 18, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Colorado

Winter Park

Riders have access to 600 miles of trails throughout the Winter Park and Fraser areas for both novice and expert downhillers. Trestle Bike Park, self-proclaimed as North America’s fastest-growing bike park, has more than 40 miles of lift-served trails to drop into.

Crested Butte

Established in 2009, Crested Butte Mountain Bike Park was designed to meet the needs of all riders, from beginners to gravity experts, according to On The Snow. The park has more than 30 miles of lift-served singletrack and connects to more than 750 miles of singletrack in the Gunnison Valley.

Snowmass

With 25 miles of purpose-built, diverse trails — from beginner-friendly and flowing single track to adrenaline-inducing downhill — the Snowmass Bike Park extends almost 3,000 vertical feet from the top of the Elk Camp Chairlift down to Snowmass Base Village, according to its website.

California

Northstar

Nestled in the High Sierra Mountains, the Northstar Bike Park near Lake Tahoe is one of the best mountain bike destinations in California. Pro-level and advanced riders as well as families will find something to their liking in the diverse landscapes where trails feature a mix of climbs, flats, descents and technical challenges suitable for varying skill levels.

Boreal

The Slabs is Boreal’s lift-accessed downhill mountain bike park in Soda Springs featuring trails, dirt jumps, a pump track and indoor/outdoor concrete parks. The Woodward Tahoe Mountain Bike Camp is a popular place to learn or progress, per On The Snow.

Snow Summit and Snow Valley

Located less than 15 miles from each other, the two Snow Summit and Snow Valley bike parks are full of fast downhill trails and more than 60 miles of scenic cross-country trails. Summit’s bike park is open daily, while Snow Valley is open Friday through Sunday only, according to On The Snow.

New Mexico

Angel Fire

Opening as a small ski destination in 1966, Angel Fire Bike Park offers 2,000 vertical feet and 60 miles of purpose-built, lift-served mountain biking terrain featuring some of the best skinnies, jump lines, manicured flow and super chunk trails.

Canada

Whistler, British Columbia

Whistler Mountain Bike Park is the most popular mountain biking destination in North America. It is often touted as the top lift-accessed bike park in the world. Boasting 4,900 feet of vertical, its trails are spread out over 50 miles of lift-served terrain. Whistler Mountain Bike Park, which opened in 1999, caters to all abilities.