There is a version of the West perfect for Instagram. And then there is the version where GoreTex and fleece don’t exactly qualify as sturdy outdoor gear.

“Those things will be shredded apart when you accidentally back into a barbed wire fence,” says the photographer Lauren Grabelle.

That’s what Grabelle learned when she moved to a ranch near Bigfork, Montana.

To protect his privacy, Grabelle has never revealed the name of the Last Man or the location of his ranch. Here, he stands in front of the roots of a large tree that had blown over in a storm not far from the ranch, which has been in his family for generations. | Lauren Grabelle

The outdoor skills Grabelle had accumulated sailing on the East Coast and hiking trails and camping in the Rockies didn’t apply. Out on the ranch, she needed a different skill set.

“When I told people I was on a ranch, they’d misinterpret that I was on some fancy ranch somewhere, and not doing the work,” she says. “But this is a working ranch and it is very hard work. I have kneeled in 12-inch deep mud in 40 degree weather helping castrate a calf.”

When Lauren moved to the ranch in 2020, it was the beginning of the pandemic. She worried the isolation would be difficult, but instead she leaned into the wild, strange place.

She saw grizzlies 40 feet from her porch. Almost every night, she could hear the cry of coyotes.

She set about documenting life on the ranch and titled the photos she took “The Last Man,” a nod to the idea that this gritty way of life may not be around much longer.

“To me, photography is like a portal for other people to see through my eyes — it’s my way of expressing myself, since I’m not very good with words,” she told the magazine LensCulture. “I also want to share this unique place with people, particularly in these politically divisive times. It’s about sharing another perspective in a polarized time where things are, ironically, not so black and white.” — Jesse Hyde

A fellow photographer called "Last Man" series "Heart of Darkness Montana." Grabelle says she wanted the photos to have a dreamlike, timeless quality. | Lauren Grabelle

"The Last Man' seemed to Grabelle the last of a species: the sort of man who has to repair his roof himself if it leaks, or chop down a tree, or build a fence or doctor a sick calf. Here the last man is removing a beaver dam that would cause his fields to flood if not removed. | Lauren Grabelle

Grabelle titled this photo "Porch Readings." She also brought old west classics with her to the ranch. | Lauren Grabelle

A friend who visited the ranch feeds Rusty the bull. | Lauren Grabelle

The Last Man on a lake on the ranch duck hunting in his homemade ghillie suit. | Lauren Grabelle

The Last Man and his cat, Aslan, named for the lion in "The Chronicles of Narnia." | Lauren Grabelle

A creek that runs through a swampy part of the ranch. | Lauren Grabelle

Grabelle titled this photo "Day's End." It depicts the Last Man covered in dirt after a long hard day on the ranch. | Lauren Grabelle

Sheep grazing near the sawmill where slabs are burning underground to make charcoal for the hay field. | Lauren Grabelle

This story appears in the October 2024 issue of Deseret Magazine. Learn more about how to subscribe.