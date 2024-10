Take a tour through the eyes of Deseret News photojournalist Jeffrey D. Allred through Glenn Beck’s Idaho ranch during a recent interview with writer Brigham Tomco.

Beck calls Standing Rock Ranch, his off-the-grid oasis in Idaho, a place to “turn it off.”

The gate to Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho is pictured on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho is pictured on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho is pictured on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Items are on display in Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Books in Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho are pictured on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Artwork is on display in Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A vintage organ and photograph are pictured in Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Books are pictured in Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Rush Limbaugh’s microphone on display at Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

An Enigma machine for World War II on display at Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A photo of Brigham Young and other items displayed at Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The William Clayton Bible and other things on display at Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A typewriter of Orson Welles on display at Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

“A View of the Hebrews” book on display at Glenn Beck’s ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Glenn Beck speaks during an interview at his ranch in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The fireplace at Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho is pictured on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. The mantle is a hand-hewn log by mountain man Jim Beckwourth. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Glenn Beck sits in his radio and television studio in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

A life mask of Abraham Lincoln is on display at Glenn Beck’s ranch house in southern Idaho on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024. | Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News