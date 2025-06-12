Lori Vallow Daybell stands and listens as the jury's verdict is read at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, May 12, 2023.

Lori Vallow Daybell was found guilty on Thursday in her second murder conspiracy trial in Arizona.

The jury concluded Vallow Daybell conspired to kill Brandon Boudreaux, her niece’s ex-husband.

Vallow Daybell, who represented herself, pleaded not guilty.

This marks her third trial in recent years. Earlier in spring, she was found guilty of conspiring to murder her estranged husband, Charles Vallow, in Arizona. She awaits sentencing for this trial.

Vallow Daybell was also convicted in Idaho for killing her children — Tylee and JJ — and Tammy Daybell, her husband Chad Daybell’s first wife in Idaho. She is serving several life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Lori Vallow Daybell clashed with the judge

Despite a shaky start to the trial last Friday, when Vallow Daybell appeared in court in a wheelchair and asked the judge for more time, the proceedings ended this week.

She ran into a confrontation with Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Justin Beresky in court on Friday.

Vallow Daybell wanted the judge to allow the inclusion of character evidence but the judge told her that could leave the door open for the prosecution to include evidence of her prior convictions.

The judge advised her to consult her advisory council during the lunch break.

“You don’t need to yell at me,” Vallow Daybell responded. After a brief back and forth, where the judge stressed he didn’t raise his voice, he ordered Vallow Daybell to be escorted out of the courtroom.

She argued she’d been “very courteous” to Beresky. The judge didn’t take to her remark too kindly, saying, “No, you have been nothing near courteous to me during the course of these proceedings.”

She apologized to Beresky 15 minutes later. The judge offered her a warning: another slip up and he could revoke her right to represent herself.

Vallow Daybell files appeal for life sentences

In addition to juggling the Arizona trial, Vallow Daybell is also attempting to file an appeal in Idaho, where she is serving several life sentences.

“Lori Daybell respectfully asks this Court to reverse her judgment of conviction and remand for an order dismissing all charges against her based on a violation of her statutory and constitutional right to a speedy trial,” the brief, filed May 30, states, according to KTVB 7.

Her attorney argued the court disqualified her chosen attorney, violating her Sixth Amendment.