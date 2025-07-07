Photo gallery: An estimated 90 dead as the Guadalupe River floods in Texas

A weekend deluge in Texas caused catastrophic flash flooding that has killed at least 89 people, with the numbers expected to rise. Following a long Fourth of July weekend which should have been full of joy and fun, Texans are assessing the damage and searching for those who are lost.

According to wire reports, Camp Mystic in Kerr County indicated Monday morning that it is “grieving the loss” of 27 campers and counselors as the search continues for victims of the disaster. The flooding sent a wall of water through the century-old summer camp Friday.

The risk of life-threatening flooding is still high in central Texas with more rain on the way. The Texas Hill Country is home to several summer camps. Searchers there have found the bodies of 75 people, including 27 children. Fourteen other deaths have been reported in other parts of Texas.

Onlookers survey damage along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

A family portrait is caught in debris along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood struck the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

Officials comb through the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signs and holds up a disaster declaration proclamation as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, left, looks on during a press conference about recent flooding along the Guadalupe River, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

A Texas State Police armored vehicle rolls by a damaged gas pump at a gas station along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A sheriff's deputy pauses while combing through the banks of the Guadalupe River near Camp Mystic after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A flood gauge marks the height of water flowing over a farm-to-market road near Kerrville, Texas, on Friday, July 4, 2025. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

People climb over debris on a bridge atop the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Saturday, July 5, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A Camp Mystic sign is seen near the entrance to the establishment along the banks of the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area in Hunt, Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

A woman and a child embrace after girls from Camp Waldemar, near the north fork of the Guadalupe River, are reunited with their families after heavy rainfall in Central Texas, Saturday, July 5, 2025. | Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via the Associated Press

People are reunited at a reunification center after flash flooding hit the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

First responders from College Station Fire Department search along the banks of the Guadalupe River, as rescue efforts continue following extreme flooding, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

First responders deliver people to a reunification center after flash flooding in the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

Families line up at a reunification center after flash flooding in the area, Friday, July 4, 2025, in Ingram, Texas. | Eric Gay, Associated Press

Cans of food and other donations are ready for distribution at the Hunt Baptist Church, following extreme flooding along the Guadalupe River, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

Pastor John Collis preaches during services held at Hunt Baptist Church, Sunday, July 6, 2025, after recent flooding in Hunt, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

Parishioner Robert Johnston, of Kerrville, prays during church services held at Hunt Baptist Church, Sunday, July 6, 2025, after recent flooding in Hunt, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

Onlookers review the damage along the Guadalupe River caused by recent flooding, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Kerrville, Texas. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

Travis County, Texas, Star Flight nurse Ashley Reinert and Chief Medical Supervisor James Esquivel prepare for a takeoff in Austin, Sunday, July 6, 2025. | Mikala Compton, Austin American-Statesman via the Associated Press

A heavy-lift military helicopter prepares to land near Camp Mystic as a police vehicle drives by along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

The Hunt Store in Hunt, Texas, is roped off after severe damage from recent flooding along the Guadalupe River on Sunday, July 6, 2025. | Rodolfo Gonzalez, Associated Press

An American flag, covered in dirt from flooding, is seen Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via the Associated Press

Marissa Zachry takes a moment while searching for survivors along the Guadalupe River on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via the Associated Press

A vehicle drives over a low water bridge on Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle via the Associated Press

Rescue workers are seen on land and on a boat as they search for missing people near Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Officials are seen in the Guadalupe River as they assist in recovery efforts after a flash flood swept through the area, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Officials ride a boat as they arrive to assist with a recovery effort at Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

Military personnel return a camp trunk salvaged from down river to Camp Mystic along the Guadalupe River after a flash flood swept through the area, Sunday, July 6, 2025, in Hunt, Texas. | Julio Cortez, Associated Press

First responders scan the banks of the Guadalupe River for individuals swept away by flooding in Ingram, Texas, Friday, July 4, 2025. | Michel Fortier, The San Antonio Express-News via the Associated Press