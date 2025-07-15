People embrace outside of Glass House Farms, a day after an immigration raid on the facility, on Friday, July 11, 2025, in Camarillo, Calif.

KEY POINTS Immigration and border patrol agents arrested 361 immigrants during raids on cannabis farms.

As the raids took place, crowds gathered to protest the immigration arrests.

One person, Jaime Alanis, fell off a greenhouse roof during the raid and later died from injuries.

Last Thursday, federal immigration authorities executed two raids on California cannabis farms that led to 361 immigrants being arrested, one man dying after falling from a building and multiple U.S. citizens being arrested for disrupting the operation.

“On July 10, 2025, federal law enforcement officers executed criminal warrant operations at marijuana grow sites in Carpinteria and Camarillo,” according to a release from the Department of Homeland Security.

According to the DHS release, at least 14 migrant children were rescued from “potential exploitation, forced labor, and human trafficking.”

As the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducted the operations “more than 500 rioters attempted to disrupt operations,” per the release.

According to CBS, federal agents who conducted the raid on the farms had criminal warrants related to the harboring and employment of immigrants in the U.S. illegally.

The two farms were facilities of Glass House Farms, a licensed cannabis grower. The Camarillo farm also grows tomatoes and cucumbers, according to CNN.

It is believed that last week’s raid is the second-largest single-state ICE worksite operation in history, according to Fox News. It is second to the first Trump administration’s 2019 raids on Mississippi chicken plants where 700 illegal immigrants were arrested.

Math professor arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at officers

Along with the raids, there were four U.S. citizens arrested for “assaulting or resisting officers,” per CBS.

According to CNN, crowds of people gathered outside the facility in Camarillo to protest the immigration enforcement and seek information about their relatives. This led to a face-off between authorities and demonstrators.

“We will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law anyone who assaults or doxes federal law enforcement,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in the DHS statement.

The release said that rioters damaged vehicles, and that one person fired a gun at law enforcement officers.

One of the U.S. citizens who was arrested is Jonathan Anthony Caravello, a math professor at California State University Channel Islands.

After people on social media had accused federal agents of “kidnapping” Caravello, U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli posted on X.

“Professor Jonathan Caravello was not ‘kidnapped’ by federal agents. He was arrested for throwing a tear gas canister at law enforcement,” Essayli wrote.

Fox News reported that Caravello appeared in court on Monday and was released on a $15,000 bond.

Caravello was seen on bodycam footage “attempting to kick a canister, then picking it up and throwing it overhand back at agents,” the federal affidavit said, per Fox News.

The professor allegedly resisted arrest by kicking his legs, refusing to comply with commands and attempting to grab a Border Patrol agent’s leg during the takedown. He was also accused of disrupting officers using a megaphone with siren sounds.

One man died during the ICE raid

Jaime Alanis, 57, fell from a greenhouse roof during the ICE raid on Thursday, and died from his injuries on Saturday.

His death was confirmed to The Associated Press, by his niece Yesenia Duran.

“Although he was not being pursued by law enforcement, this individual climbed up to the roof of a green house and fell 30 feet,” DHS said, per CBS. “CBP immediately called a medivac to the scene to get him care as quickly as possible.”

The statement added that Alanis had not been in CBP or ICE custody.

In a post on the fundraising site GoFundMe, Duran wrote that her uncle was the only provider for his family and had been sending his earnings to his wife and daughter in Mexico. Alanis had worked at the farm for 10 years, per CNN.

The United Farm Workers union wrote in a statement “These violent and cruel federal actions terrorize American communities, disrupt the American food supply chain, threaten lives and separate families,” according to CNN.

The union does not represent the workers at the raided farms.

A spokesperson for the Ventura County Fire Department, Andrew Dowd, reported on Friday that at least 12 people were injured in the raids and protests on Thursday, per CBS. Eight people had been taken to St. John’s Regional Medical Center and the Ventura County Medical Center, and the other four were treated at the scene and released.