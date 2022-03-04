Theater
After celebrating the 30th anniversary tour, a 31st annual tour remains in doubt as creator Michael McLean faces the health challenge of a lifetime.
Jonah Hoskins, 24, felt a little sick after he performed in the biggest competition of his life.
Jonah Hoskins, 24, is still having a hard time wrapping his mind around the fact that on Sunday, he will be performing on the Bolshoi Theatre stage under the direction of Placido Domingo.
“I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged,” the composer told Variety.
Thayne Jasperson, who grew up in Springville, is the only original cast member who remains in the Broadway production of “Hamilton.”
“Who knows when we will open here? 2084?” “The Phantom of the Opera” composer said.
The story takes place 19 years after the original “Harry Potter” series and follows the children of Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione and Draco Malfoy.
At least 1 theater in Utah has already rolled back its mask requirement.
The trailer has it all — an all-star cast, a wide range of emotions, and the stellar Ben Platt who doesn’t exactly look like a high school student anymore
In an unusual move, a musical about Princess Diana is coming to Netflix two months before it’s scheduled to make a Broadway debut.
After more than a year, the Eccles Theater is finally celebrating the return of live performance.
As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, theaters and concert halls nationwide are beginning to reopen. What does this mean for Broadway?
After shutting down for months, adapting and opening up for 10 days, and then again shutting down for months, Utah Opera is making a full return for the 2021-22 season.
Dear “Dear Evan Hansen” fans, this year is going to be a good year and here’s why: The hit musical is coming to theaters in September
Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will air on KSL-TV, and Air Supply’s Graham Russell will put on a free, virtual show.
A Christmas concert from David Archuleta and performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet West and others are just some of the holiday events going on this week.
Plus many other Christmas concerts, theater shows, festivals, markets and light displays.
The announcement comes just a few weeks after “The Forgotten Carols,” another Utah theater Christmas tradition, hit movie theaters regionally.
Here are just some of the ways you can celebrate Christmas in Utah this year.
Plus concerts from Kurt Bestor, David Archuleta and more.
There are Christmas events taking place all over Utah this week, including holiday concerts, plays, festivals and more.
Get ready for the holidays as the lights come on at The Gateway and Thanksgiving Point this week.
Salt Lake County closes arts venues through the end of the year. But Ballet West’s ‘Nutcracker’ will still air on TV
Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theatre and Rose Wagner Performing Arts will be closed Nov. 23-Dec. 31 due to rising COVID-19 cases in Utah.
In Utah this week: The ‘Pioneer Woman,’ ‘Modern Family’ actor Ty Burrell, and authors Shannon Hale, Brandon Mull
There are plenty of events — both live and online — going on across Utah. Here are some of the concerts, classes, drive-in movies and more happening this week.
See Utah author Ally Condie discuss the 10th anniversary of her novel “Matched,” hear the Utah Symphony play The Beatles or visit the “Antarctic Dinosaurs” exhibit at the Utah Museum of Natural History.
Members of the original “Hamilton” Broadway cast reunited for a performance of “The Room Where It Happens” in a recent Joe Biden campaign video that promotes voting.
Halloween is almost here, and the Beach Boys are coming to town. Check out all the big events in Utah this week.
This week, David Archuleta is performing at a drive-in concert in Salt Lake City, Brian Regan is performing at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, and there are family-friendly Halloween activities going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Tracy Aviary, and more.
Get ready for Halloween, watch “Labyrinth” or catch a screening of a Stevie Nicks concert at select Cinemark Theatres this week.
There’s lots of autumn and Halloween-themed events going on this week, and Utah-based band Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will perform Saturday in Orem.
Celebrate the start of October with screenings of Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Friday the 13th.” Or check out free concerts from the Utah Symphony or New American Philharmonic.
There are plenty of Halloween events going on across Utah this year.
In Utah this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ in theaters and a chat with Brandon Sanderson
This week, there’s also a free Utah Symphony concert at Abravanel Hall, the Harvest Festival at Thanksgiving Point and BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden.
Due to the pandemic, the Broadway hit will now run at the Eccles Theater in July 2021 — a year after Disney Plus released the musical to a wider audience than ever before
TedX Salt Lake City is taking place as a virtual event on Sept. 19, Kurt Bestor is performing live in Washington County and BYU Dance is livestreaming a new performance each week.
The Utah Symphony is performing at Abravanel Hall for the first time since March.
Recent protests regarding race have been a wake-up call for the Beehive State, according to Bri Ray.
Labor Day is on Monday, and Lehi’s Thanksgiving Point is one place you can celebrate. Or you can get out this weekend to a back to school drive-in concert at The Shops at South Town in Sandy.
In Utah this week: ‘The Princess Bride’ at the drive-in and an online event with author Shannon Hale
Lots of things are happening in Utah this week, including drive-in movies, online art classes and a virtual event with Utah author Shannon Hale.
Musicians of the Utah Symphony are holding their first live concert since March, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts is reopening to the public, and TedX Ogden is happening this week.
The festival’s 60th season — running June 21-Oct. 9 next year and featuring eight plays — will be dedicated to founder Fred C. Adams, celebrating his vision and the chance to once again perform for a live audience
Visit the Natural History Museum of Utah or the Brigham Young University Museum of Art when they reopen to the public this week, or check out the Geezerfest Classic Rock Festival in Orem.
Andrew Lloyd Webber just took an experimental coronavirus vaccine: ‘I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again’
Webber first announced he had volunteered to take part in the trial on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that he would “do anything” to prove that theaters can reopen safely.
Inside the struggle between Disney World and the Actors’ Equity Association.
Craft Lake City’s DIY Festival is going online this weekend, “The Music Man” opens at the SCERA in Orem, and other events happening in Utah this week.
Webber is the latest to criticize the movie adaptation of his Broadway musical