Theater

merlin_2900781.jpg
Faith
The future of ‘The Forgotten Carols’ depends on Michael McLean, doctors and a transplant
After celebrating the 30th anniversary tour, a 31st annual tour remains in doubt as creator Michael McLean faces the health challenge of a lifetime.
By Trent Toone
Dec 20, 2021 4:43 p.m. MST
Jonah Hoskins, a former BYU student who grew up in Saratoga Springs, Utah, placed second in the Operalia competition founded by renowned tenor Placido Domingo.
Music
He won $20,000. But for this former BYU opera singer, that wasn’t even the best part
Jonah Hoskins, 24, felt a little sick after he performed in the biggest competition of his life.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Oct 27, 2021 4:25 p.m. MDT
Jonah Hoskins, a 24-year-old tenor and former BYU student, is competing in the finals of the Operalia competition on Sunday.
Music
This former BYU student is a rising opera star — and he really can’t believe it
Jonah Hoskins, 24, is still having a hard time wrapping his mind around the fact that on Sunday, he will be performing on the Bolshoi Theatre stage under the direction of Placido Domingo.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Oct 22, 2021 10:01 p.m. MDT
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Movies
Andrew Lloyd Webber hated the movie ‘Cats’ so much that he got a therapy dog
“I wrote off and said I needed him with me at all times because I’m emotionally damaged,” the composer told Variety.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Oct 7, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
Thayne.jpeg
Theater
‘Hamilton’ is back on Broadway — and so is this Utahn
Thayne Jasperson, who grew up in Springville, is the only original cast member who remains in the Broadway production of “Hamilton.”
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Sept 15, 2021 9:10 a.m. MDT
Dachuneeh Martin runs to the door of the Eccles Theater in anticipation of seeing “Hamilton” on May 4, 2018. “Hamilton” returns to the Eccles Theater starting Dec. 28.
Theater
Yes, ‘Hamilton’ is still coming to Utah. Here’s how to get tickets
The wait is almost over.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Sept 10, 2021 7 a.m. MDT
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives at the second night of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
Theater
‘Just allow us to get on with our job’: Andrew Lloyd Webber criticizes U.K.’s COVID-19 rules
“Who knows when we will open here? 2084?” “The Phantom of the Opera” composer said.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
July 20, 2021 6 p.m. MDT
“The Book of Mormon” musical will return to Broadway on Nov. 5 — with some possible changes.
Theater
‘Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’ is returning to Broadway — but expect some major changes
The story takes place 19 years after the original “Harry Potter” series and follows the children of Harry, Ginny, Ron, Hermione and Draco Malfoy.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
July 12, 2021 4:30 p.m. MDT
People wait for the start of Elton John and Tim Rice’s “Aida” on opening night of the new Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Theater
Mask or no mask? Here’s what Utah theaters are saying
At least 1 theater in Utah has already rolled back its mask requirement.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
May 20, 2021 3:14 p.m. MDT
Ben Platt appears in the first trailer for “Dear Evan Hansen.” which hits theaters Sept. 24.
Movies
The first ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ trailer is here
The trailer has it all — an all-star cast, a wide range of emotions, and the stellar Ben Platt who doesn’t exactly look like a high school student anymore
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
May 18, 2021 5:09 p.m. MDT
700467724.jpeg
Entertainment
A Princess Diana musical is coming to Netflix — and Broadway
In an unusual move, a musical about Princess Diana is coming to Netflix two months before it’s scheduled to make a Broadway debut.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
April 9, 2021 12:30 p.m. MDT
merlin_960692.jpg
Entertainment
This special Andrew Lloyd Webber show — with Donny Osmond’s nephew — is coming to Utah
After more than a year, the Eccles Theater is finally celebrating the return of live performance.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
March 24, 2021 1:50 p.m. MDT
Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom, Jr., is Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.” “Hamilton” is one of several productions making a return to Broadway in the fall.
Entertainment
When will Broadway reopen?
As the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine continues, theaters and concert halls nationwide are beginning to reopen. What does this mean for Broadway?
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
March 18, 2021 8 a.m. MDT
NUP_191435_2062.jpg
Entertainment
This star from ‘The Voice’ is making a big debut in Utah
After shutting down for months, adapting and opening up for 10 days, and then again shutting down for months, Utah Opera is making a full return for the 2021-22 season.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
March 17, 2021 11:24 a.m. MDT
3__Stephen_Christopher_Anthony_as__Evan_Hansen__and_the_North_American_touring_company_of_DEAR_EVAN_HANSEN._Photo_by_Matthew_Murphy__2019.jpg
Entertainment
A ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ movie is hitting theaters this year
Dear “Dear Evan Hansen” fans, this year is going to be a good year and here’s why: The hit musical is coming to theaters in September
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Feb 2, 2021 10 a.m. MST
Ballet_West_Artists._Photo_by_Beau_Pearson.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: A virtual ‘Messiah’ singalong and ‘Clueless’
Ballet West’s ‘The Nutcracker’ will air on KSL-TV, and Air Supply’s Graham Russell will put on a free, virtual show.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 24, 2020 4 p.m. MST
David Archuleta’s new album “Therapy Sessions” comes out on Wednesday.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: David Archuleta Christmas concert and ‘The Nutcracker’
A Christmas concert from David Archuleta and performances of “The Nutcracker” by Ballet West and others are just some of the holiday events going on this week.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 17, 2020 4 p.m. MST
_RAC03505.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘A Christmas Story,’ Kurt Bestor, Jenny Oaks Baker and more
Plus many other Christmas concerts, theater shows, festivals, markets and light displays.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 10, 2020 4:05 p.m. MST
Richard Wilkins as Scrooge and Scott Fidel as Tiny Tim in Hale Centre Theatre’s 2002 production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Entertainment
Hale Centre Theatre’s ‘Christmas Carol’ going from the stage to Megaplex Theatres
The announcement comes just a few weeks after “The Forgotten Carols,” another Utah theater Christmas tradition, hit movie theaters regionally.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Dec 7, 2020 11:36 a.m. MST
Ballet_West_Artists._Photo_by_Beau_Pearson.jpg
Entertainment
50-plus Christmas concerts, festivals and events to celebrate the holidays in Utah
Here are just some of the ways you can celebrate Christmas in Utah this year.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 4, 2020 6:30 p.m. MST
Festival_of_the_Seas_031.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Christmas concert with GENTRI and Utah’s viral daddy-daughter duo
Plus concerts from Kurt Bestor, David Archuleta and more.
By Valerie Jones
Dec 3, 2020 4 p.m. MST
4096_2734_max.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘A Christmas Carol,’ Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand, and the Festival of Trees
There are Christmas events taking place all over Utah this week, including holiday concerts, plays, festivals and more.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 25, 2020 4 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_11_12_at_1.37.47_PM.png
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Holiday lights and Jenny Oaks Baker
Get ready for the holidays as the lights come on at The Gateway and Thanksgiving Point this week.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 19, 2020 4 p.m. MST
Artist_of_Ballet_West._Photo_by_Beau_Pearson..jpg
Entertainment
Salt Lake County closes arts venues through the end of the year. But Ballet West’s ‘Nutcracker’ will still air on TV
Abravanel Hall, Capitol Theatre, Eccles Theatre and Rose Wagner Performing Arts will be closed Nov. 23-Dec. 31 due to rising COVID-19 cases in Utah.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 18, 2020 4:09 p.m. MST
rsz_clownfish_092.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: The ‘Pioneer Woman,’ ‘Modern Family’ actor Ty Burrell, and authors Shannon Hale, Brandon Mull
There are plenty of events — both live and online — going on across Utah. Here are some of the concerts, classes, drive-in movies and more happening this week.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 12, 2020 4:01 p.m. MST
merlin_2838202.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Comedian John Crist and ‘Matched’ author Ally Condie
See Utah author Ally Condie discuss the 10th anniversary of her novel “Matched,” hear the Utah Symphony play The Beatles or visit the “Antarctic Dinosaurs” exhibit at the Utah Museum of Natural History.
By Valerie Jones
Nov 5, 2020 4:11 p.m. MST
Hamilton_2.png
Entertainment
‘Hamilton’ original cast performs ‘The Room Where It Happens’ in Biden campaign video
Members of the original “Hamilton” Broadway cast reunited for a performance of “The Room Where It Happens” in a recent Joe Biden campaign video that promotes voting.
By Sarah Harris
Nov 3, 2020 10 a.m. MST
The Beach Boys perform during the Stadium of Fire at Lavell Edwards Stadium in Provo Wednesday, July 4, 2012.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Halloween and The Beach Boys
Halloween is almost here, and the Beach Boys are coming to town. Check out all the big events in Utah this week.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 29, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
A promotional photo of David Archuleta.
Entertainment
In Utah this week: David Archuleta, Brian Regan and ‘Napoleon Dynamite’
This week, David Archuleta is performing at a drive-in concert in Salt Lake City, Brian Regan is performing at Tuacahn Amphitheatre, and there are family-friendly Halloween activities going on at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium, Tracy Aviary, and more.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 22, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
HA_2019_Pumpkins_06.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘Labyrinth’ and a Stevie Nicks concert in theaters
Get ready for Halloween, watch “Labyrinth” or catch a screening of a Stevie Nicks concert at select Cinemark Theatres this week.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 15, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
HowIBecameAPirate_1.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ and Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand
There’s lots of autumn and Halloween-themed events going on this week, and Utah-based band Ryan Shupe & The RubberBand will perform Saturday in Orem.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 8, 2020 4:04 p.m. MDT
MillionDollar_Staged_59.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Halloween movies and a free concert from the Utah Symphony
Celebrate the start of October with screenings of Halloween movies like “Hocus Pocus,” “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Friday the 13th.” Or check out free concerts from the Utah Symphony or New American Philharmonic.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 1, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
FILE - Two-year-old Sydney McGuire explores the pumpkin patch during a scarecrow festival at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi Thursday, October 11, 2007. Thanksgiving Point is gearing up for Halloween with two signature events — the annual Scarecrow Festival an
Entertainment
Celebrate Halloween in Utah with corn mazes, ‘Hocus Pocus’ and more
There are plenty of Halloween events going on across Utah this year.
By Valerie Jones
Oct 1, 2020 10 a.m. MDT
Bootanical_Red_Butte_Garden2.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘Close Encounters of the Third Kind’ in theaters and a chat with Brandon Sanderson
This week, there’s also a free Utah Symphony concert at Abravanel Hall, the Harvest Festival at Thanksgiving Point and BOOtanical at Red Butte Garden.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 24, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Lin-Manuel Miranda is Alexander Hamilton and Leslie Odom, Jr., is Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.” “Hamilton” is one of several productions making a return to Broadway in the fall.
Entertainment
‘Hamilton’ is still coming to Utah — but you’ll have to wait a little longer
Due to the pandemic, the Broadway hit will now run at the Eccles Theater in July 2021 — a year after Disney Plus released the musical to a wider audience than ever before
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Sept 24, 2020 12:58 p.m. MDT
_RAC06218_b.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: A BYU Dance livestream, Kurt Bestor and TedX Salt Lake City
TedX Salt Lake City is taking place as a virtual event on Sept. 19, Kurt Bestor is performing live in Washington County and BYU Dance is livestreaming a new performance each week.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 17, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Fair attendees search out food options at the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017.
Entertainment
This week in Utah: The Utah State Fair, and the Utah Symphony returns to Abravanel Hall
The Utah Symphony is performing at Abravanel Hall for the first time since March.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 10, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
IMG_6159.jpeg
Entertainment
How these 2 Black artists found their voices in Utah
Recent protests regarding race have been a wake-up call for the Beehive State, according to Bri Ray.
By Sarah Harris
Sept 9, 2020 10 p.m. MDT
Orient_Express_1.jpg
Entertainment
This week in Utah: ‘Monty Python’ and ‘Wonder Woman’ at the drive-in, and a Labor Day Luau
Labor Day is on Monday, and Lehi’s Thanksgiving Point is one place you can celebrate. Or you can get out this weekend to a back to school drive-in concert at The Shops at South Town in Sandy.
By Valerie Jones
Sept 3, 2020 4:02 p.m. MDT
Little_Women_7.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘The Princess Bride’ at the drive-in and an online event with author Shannon Hale
Lots of things are happening in Utah this week, including drive-in movies, online art classes and a virtual event with Utah author Shannon Hale.
By Valerie Jones
Aug 27, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
2020_Better_Days05.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Live concert from Utah Symphony and Utah Museum of Fine Arts reopens
Musicians of the Utah Symphony are holding their first live concert since March, the Utah Museum of Fine Arts is reopening to the public, and TedX Ogden is happening this week.
By Valerie Jones
Aug 20, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
merlin_906292.jpg
Entertainment
‘We want to be a part of helping Utah heal’: Shakespeare Festival announces 2021 season
The festival’s 60th season — running June 21-Oct. 9 next year and featuring eight plays — will be dedicated to founder Fred C. Adams, celebrating his vision and the chance to once again perform for a live audience
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Aug 17, 2020 1:56 p.m. MDT
6__A_sign_encouraging_safe_behavior_stands_in_the_Past_Worlds_exhibition_at_the_Natural_History_Museum_of_Utah_Tuesday__August_4__2020._The_museum__closed_since_March_to_help_prevent_the_spread_of_COVID_19__is_planning_to_reopen_August_15.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: Natural History Museum of Utah and BYU Museum of Art reopen to the public
Visit the Natural History Museum of Utah or the Brigham Young University Museum of Art when they reopen to the public this week, or check out the Geezerfest Classic Rock Festival in Orem.
By Valerie Jones
Aug 13, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Andrew Lloyd Webber arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at The Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Entertainment
Andrew Lloyd Webber just took an experimental coronavirus vaccine: ‘I’ll do anything to get theatres large and small open again’
Webber first announced he had volunteered to take part in the trial on Wednesday, writing on Twitter that he would “do anything” to prove that theaters can reopen safely.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Aug 13, 2020 11:08 a.m. MDT
This image released by Disney shows fireworks punctuating the sky at the grand opening celebration at the Cinderella Castle for the New Fantasyland attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort’s Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Thursday,
Entertainment
After a 2-month battle, these actors can return to Disney World
Inside the struggle between Disney World and the Actors’ Equity Association.
By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson
Aug 12, 2020 6:06 p.m. MDT
Music_Man_SCERA.jpg
Entertainment
In Utah this week: ‘The Music Man’ and the (virtual) Craft Lake City DIY Festival
Craft Lake City’s DIY Festival is going online this weekend, “The Music Man” opens at the SCERA in Orem, and other events happening in Utah this week.
By Valerie Jones
Aug 6, 2020 4 p.m. MDT
Taylor Swift appears in the first trailer for “Cats.”
Entertainment
‘Cats’ creator Andrew Lloyd Webber says the movie version was ‘ridiculous’
Webber is the latest to criticize the movie adaptation of his Broadway musical
By Valerie Jones
Aug 3, 2020 1:30 p.m. MDT
