Friday, March 4, 2022 | 

U.S. & World

An illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
The most alarming COVID symptom you shouldn’t forget
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
FamilySearch developed a new volunteer online experience called “Get Involved” that uses handwriting recognition technology.
Faith
A look at new family history technology and keynote messages shared at RootsTech 2022
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
By Trent Toone
March 4, 2022 6:54 p.m. MST
Illustration for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Russia-Ukraine live updates: Fire out at key Ukraine nuclear plant
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
By Herb Scribner and Gitanjali Poonia
March 4, 2022 5:25 p.m. MST
Sarah Brown poses for a photo at her home in Salt Lake City.
Utah
‘I see you’: How a Utah Airbnb host found novel way to help Ukrainians
By Art Raymond
March 4, 2022 4:14 p.m. MST
The sun sets behind an idle pump jack near Karnes City, Texas, on April 8, 2020.
Utah
Why Utah, 24 other Republican states are pushing for ‘energy independence’
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
By Amy Joi O’Donoghue
March 4, 2022 2:51 p.m. MST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.
U.S. & World
Report: Russian assassins tried to kill Ukraine President Zelenskyy three times this week
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 1:14 p.m. MST
University of Utah President Taylor Randall listens to Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney during a discussion.
Utah
Will Mitt Romney endorse a candidate in the U.S. Senate race in Utah?
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
By Dennis Romboy
March 4, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
The Walt Disney Co. logo.
Entertainment
Disney+ will soon have an ad-supported subscription service
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 10:15 a.m. MST
The Supreme Court is seen at dusk in Washington.
U.S. & World
Supreme Court brings back death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber
The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it
By Herb Scribner
March 4, 2022 9:15 a.m. MST
“The Fall of the Rebel Angels,” a 1562 painting by Pieter Bruegel, depicts angels sparring with fallen angels/demons.
Perspective
How Vladimir Putin made it OK to talk about good and evil again
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
By Jennifer Graham
March 3, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2912634.jpg
Utah
How a phone call led to a Utah fundraiser, donation drive for Ukrainian refugees
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
By Dennis Romboy
March 3, 2022 5:13 p.m. MST
Orange full moon
U.S. & World
Space junk set to collide with the moon on Friday at 5,800 mph
Space junk is predicted to hit the moon on Friday, leaving a crater up to 65 feet in diameter.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 4 p.m. MST
Valerii Sushkevych, president of the Ukraine National Paralympic Committee shakes hands with Andrew Parsons, president of the International Paralympic Committee.
Utah
U.S. backs expulsion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from 2022 Paralympics in Beijing
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 3, 2022 2:47 p.m. MST
The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo
Culture
Investigation: Does TikTok have a bad effect on kids’ mental health?
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 1 p.m. MST
People stand on a line next to the PlayStation booth.
U.S. & World
Ukraine asks game developers to ban Russian players
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
By Ashley Nash
March 3, 2022 8:26 a.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.
U.S. & World
President Biden says the U.S. should prepare for a new COVID-19 variant
President Biden said the U.S. is better prepared to tackle COVID-19 variants.
By Herb Scribner
March 3, 2022 8 a.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
People with COVID-19 could have new variants hidden inside them
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
A Facebook login page.
U.S. & World
Is your password one of the top 20 leaked on the dark web?
A cybersecurity company has listed the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web.
By Ashley Nash
March 2, 2022 6:53 p.m. MST
Community Nursing Services nurse Janie Wilson prepares a syringe of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Coronavirus
What President Biden says Americans need to do to move forward from COVID-19
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
By Lisa Riley Roche
March 2, 2022 5:17 p.m. MST
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., listens as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
Politics
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 5:11 p.m. MST
People look at early voting results in Brownsville, Texas
Politics
Here’s what happened in Texas’ primaries
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
By D. Hunter Schwarz
March 2, 2022 12:55 p.m. MST
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, laughs as he tours Kenworth Sales in West Valley City on Nov. 12, 2021.
Politics
Where have all the COVID-19 relief funds gone? Mitt Romney, GOP senators want to know
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
By Dennis Romboy
March 2, 2022 12:34 p.m. MST
AP20352516576773.jpg
U.S. & World
Fitbit recalls 1.7 million smartwatches over burn risk
The fitness tracker company is recalling 1.7 smartwatches containing a lithium-ion battery that can overheat and cause burns.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 2, 2022 12:09 p.m. MST
A Ukrainian flag flies over the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center for the 2022 Biathlon Youth and Junior World Championships.
U.S. & World
How the International Olympic Committee is punishing Russia for invasion of Ukraine
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
By Lisa Riley Roche
Feb 28, 2022 1:13 p.m. MST
Director Dallas Jenkins talks with George Harrison Xanthis, who plays John, in the series, “The Chosen.”
Faith
What Utahns asked ‘The Chosen’ creator Dallas Jenkins about his popular show on the life of Jesus
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
By Trent Toone
March 3, 2022 11:40 a.m. MST
merlin_2911736.jpg
BYU Football
BYU’s football players got bigger and stronger in the offseason
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
By Jay Drew
Feb 28, 2022 8:37 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol.
Politics
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 10:17 p.m. MST
Screen_Shot_2020_01_20_at_6.48.14_PM.png
High School Boys Basketball
High school boys basketball: 6A/5A/4A/3A/2A/1A state tournament scores and schedules
By James Edward
March 4, 2022 12:02 a.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron COVID variant.
Coronavirus
The White House has a new plan to tackle COVID-19. Here’s what to expect
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 12 p.m. MST
An Apple logo in New York.
U.S. & World
Apple announces a new event. Here’s what to expect
What should you expect from Apple’s new event?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 11:30 a.m. MST
A mother and her daughter look at a computer screen at RootsTech.
Faith
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
By Trent Toone
March 2, 2022 11:13 a.m. MST
Caiden Bishop places her COVID-19 swab into a vial.
Coronavirus
This new CDC tool can help you find your county’s COVID-19 risk level
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 8 a.m. MST
A young white-tailed deer.
Coronavirus
Possible deer-to-human COVID-19 case reported in Canada
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
By Herb Scribner
March 2, 2022 5 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.
U.S. & World
13 quotes to remember from President Biden’s State of the Union
President Joe Biden spoke about Ukraine, Russia and inflation during his State of the Union.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:59 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden departs after delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
3 takeaways from President Biden’s State of the Union
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:54 p.m. MST
Photo illustration for the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 toes might not be a COVID symptom after all
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An illustration of virus particles.
Coronavirus
Does COVID-19 lead to risk of poor mental health?
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
By Ashley Nash
March 1, 2022 7 p.m. MST
Pro-Ukrainian people wave Ukrainian flags as they shout slogans during a protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Istanbul on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
U.S. & World
The world unites around Ukraine
Thousands around the world have been rallying in support for Ukraine
By Chuck Wing and Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 6:45 p.m. MST
U.S. Capitol is seen behind the U.S. flag, Ukrainian flag.
U.S. & World
Watch live: President Biden delivers State of the Union
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 6 p.m. MST
Brandon Sanderson in American Fork, Utah.
Books
Brandon Sanderson is releasing four secret novels. Here’s what we know
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 3 p.m. MST
Kevin Systrom, CEO and co-founder of Instagram, prepares talks about IGTV in San Francisco.
U.S. & World
Why is Instagram discontinuing IGTV?
Instagram is discontinuing IGTV videos to focus on Reels.
By Ashley Nash
March 1, 2022 2:39 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden, right, arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris&nbsp;and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s ‘inappropriate’ for president to tout Supreme Court nominee’s race, gender
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
By Dennis Romboy
March 1, 2022 2:22 p.m. MST
AP21265047200211.jpg
U.S. & World
Social media companies ban Russian news RT in Europe
Silicon Valley faces growing pressure to censor Russia’s state-media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik.
By Gitanjali Poonia
March 1, 2022 12:21 p.m. MST
People walk past a currency exchange office in Moscow’s downtown on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.
Utah
Global sanctions are pummeling Russia, but will they also cool Utah’s red-hot economy?
By Art Raymond
March 1, 2022 10:20 a.m. MST
The Seoul Korea Temple in the daytime. This temple is now operating in Phase 3 status, offering all living and proxy ordinances.
Faith
Latter-day Saint temple reopenings: Here are the latest updates
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is continuing to reopen its temples as local governments ease restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
By Trent Toone
March 1, 2022 10:12 a.m. MST
An illustration of an eye with film roll.
Health
Life may actually flash before our eyes before we die, researchers say
Scientists said the brain might recall memories close to death.
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 8 a.m. MST
President Joe Biden at the White House.
U.S. & World
What to expect from President Biden’s State of the Union address
How to watch the State of the Union
By Herb Scribner
March 1, 2022 5 a.m. MST
IMG_7293.jpeg
U.S. & World
Why this Ukrainian priest in Oklahoma says prayer is the ‘greatest weapon’
St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jones, Oklahoma, is one of many churches across the country praying for peace in Ukraine.
By Bobby Ross Jr.
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
President Joe Biden listens during an event in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Feb. 22, 2022, in Washington.
Politics
Why President Biden’s State of the Union address might be coming at the right time
The president is expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
By Dennis Romboy
Feb 28, 2022 10 p.m. MST
merlin_2911712.jpg
Utah
‘We’ve watched them fight. It has stirred our souls’: What standing with Ukraine looks like in Utah
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
By Katie McKellar and Kyle Dunphey
Feb 28, 2022 9:26 p.m. MST
An illustration of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
These are the COVID-19 symptoms to expect after your COVID infection
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 8:30 p.m. MST
An image of the omicron variant.
Coronavirus
Why new COVID-19 variants evolve so quickly
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.
By Herb Scribner
Feb 28, 2022 7 p.m. MST
