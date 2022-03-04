U.S. & World
COVID-19 cases may be dwindling, but one COVID-19 symptom still alarms experts.
Here is a quick look at some of the new family history technology and keynote messages of connection being shared at RootsTech 2022.
A running tracker of updates from the Russia-Ukraine tension, which escalated into a Russian military operation Wednesday.
Vivid images of the atrocities playing out in Ukraine at the hands of Russia are ramping up the political pressure on the Biden administration to cease Russia oil imports to the United States.
Ukraine President Zelenskyy has been at risk since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.
GOP senator considers candidates in the race friends
Disney+, normally ad-free, will have a new subscription with ads.
The decision reinstates the death penalty after another court had voided it
Moral relativism has temporarily collapsed in the matter of Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
How can Utahns help Ukrainian refugees? A humanitarian effort to help people fleeing war-ravaged Ukraine is underway.
Space junk is predicted to hit the moon on Friday, leaving a crater up to 65 feet in diameter.
The decision came after escalating backlash from other teams, which included refusing to play against the aggressors in the unprovoked war against Ukraine and even boycotting the event entirely.
Several states launch investigations into TikTok’s effect on the health of children.
Ukrainian deputy prime minister urges major game developers to withdraw from the Russian market in light of the invasion.
President Biden said the U.S. is better prepared to tackle COVID-19 variants.
A new study suggests COVID-19 variants may hide inside our immune systems.
A cybersecurity company has listed the 20 most common passwords leaked on the dark web.
Biden called for an end to school and economic shutdowns and touted a new CDC mask policy.
What Mitt Romney found ‘repugnant and repulsive’ at State of the Union address. It involves Republicans
Utah senator says GOP congresswomen wrong to shout at president
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will face off against former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and no House incumbent lost their race, though two are heading for a runoff.
Before the federal government spends another dollar on COVID-19 relief, Utah Sen. Mitt Romney wants to know what happened to the trillions already out there.
The fitness tracker company is recalling 1.7 smartwatches containing a lithium-ion battery that can overheat and cause burns.
Conflict has ‘far-reaching impact,’ Utah Olympic bid leader says.
Here’s what Utahns asked Dallas Jenkins, creator of “The Chosen” series, about his popular show which features the life of Jesus Christ.
Weight room work in the offseason has been apparent as the Cougars begin spring practices in Provo.
What Mitt Romney, Mike Lee and others had to say about President Biden’s State of the Union. (Hint: It wasn’t flattering
Utah Republicans in Congress say President Joe Biden is a weak leader and the crises at home and abroad are of his own making.
What is the White House planning next to fight COVID-19?
What should you expect from Apple’s new event?
RootsTech hopes to increase growth by bringing more ‘energy’ to the screen at free, three-day global conference
RootsTech 2022 organizers have promised to bring more energy to the screen at this year’s free, three-day global family history conference.
What to know about the new CDC tool on COVID-19 transmission rates.
Did COVID-19 spread from a deer to a human?
President Joe Biden spoke about Ukraine, Russia and inflation during his State of the Union.
Before a joint session of Congress, Biden spent the bulk of his hourlong speech speaking about Ukraine.
Remember the COVID-19 toes symptom? It might not be from COVID-19 after all
A study shows that people are having increased mental health problems after a COVID-19 diagnosis.
Thousands around the world have been rallying in support for Ukraine
President Biden will speak about Ukraine and the U.S. during his State of the Union address
Brandon Sanderson worked on four secret novels in the last few years. Here’s how to find them.
Instagram is discontinuing IGTV videos to focus on Reels.
Sen. Mike Lee says it’s wrong for President Joe Biden to tout Ketanji Brown Jackson as the first Black woman nominated to the U.S. Supreme Court before her qualifications for the job.
Silicon Valley faces growing pressure to censor Russia’s state-media outlets like Russia Today and Sputnik.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is continuing to reopen its temples as local governments ease restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scientists said the brain might recall memories close to death.
How to watch the State of the Union
St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Jones, Oklahoma, is one of many churches across the country praying for peace in Ukraine.
The president is expected to talk about Russia’s war on Ukraine, COVID-19, inflation and U.S. Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Utah leaders — along with about 2,000 Utahns — gathered on the steps of the Capitol to show solidarity with Ukraine and condemn the actions of Vladimir Putin as Russia’s military continues to ravage Ukraine.
What COVID-19 symptoms should you expect after infection?
COVID-19 variants continue to evolve quickly. Here’s why.