The U.S. is looking into these sudden acceleration complaints over Tesla vehicles

After 110 accidents and 52 injuries, a complaint has been filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration about Tesla vehicles, Reuters reports.

The complaints were reported concerning over 120 vehicles across all three of the different Tesla models for sale that were accelerating suddenly and unexpectedly, according CNN,

The models affected are the 2012-2019 Tesla Model S, 2016-2019 Tesla Model X, and the 2018-2019 Tesla Model 3, Reuters reports. There are reportedly 500,000 cars total.

In the official complaint, one 2015 Tesla Model S owner claimed his car accelerated and hit a parked car in front of it when he wasn’t even in it, reports Reuters.

The investigation is still underway, according to The Wall Street Journal, but this isn’t the first time Tesla has been under fire for this exact issue.

Back in November 2018, Tesla Inc. settled a class-action lawsuit with customers who said their Tesla Model S or Model X had suddenly accelerated, in some cases causing damage or accidents, Bloomberg reported

This also isn’t the first time Tesla Inc. has faced an official National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation, either.

According to Car and Driver, the battery management software in Tesla Models S and X cars was found to be contributing to engine fires late last year. The NHTSA is also investigating whether Tesla Autopilot was involved in a Dec. 29, 2019, crash in Gardena, California, which killed two people, the Guardian reports.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating Tesla Inc. as well. On Thursday, the NTSB announced it will be holding a public hearing next month to discuss another fatal crash in 2017 in order to determine whether or not Tesla’s Autopilot system was responsible.