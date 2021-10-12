 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Here’s what the sea level rise could do to famous American sites

A new study reveals how the sea level rise will impact famous American sites, including the Lincoln Memorial

By Herb Scribner
Projected sea levels at&nbsp;Santa Monica Pier&nbsp;in&nbsp;California&nbsp;due to human-caused global warming under two different scenarios.
These images show projected future sea levels at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, California, due to human-caused global warming under two different scenarios. Climate and energy choices in the coming few decades could set the destination, but the timing of rise is more difficult to project: these sea levels may take hundreds of years to be fully realized.
Climate Central

A new study has revealed what could happen to famous American locations and prominent locations across the world if sea levels continue to rise.

The study — by Climate Central, a nonprofit research group — found that close to 50 coastal cities will have to improve their adaptation measures to avoid rising sea levels covering them entirely, per The Guardian.

  • “Today’s choices will set our path,” said Benjamin Strauss, the chief scientist at Climate Central and lead author of the report, according to CNN.

CNN reports that the temperature rise by 3 degrees might happen by the 2060s and 2070s, which is likely toward the end of our lifetimes. The oceans could rise beyond those years, though.

  • China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia were listed as the countries that were most at-risk for sea-level rise.

The report included photos and visualizations of what could happen to the world if the planet warms a mere 3 degrees. You can view all the images and photos here if they do not appear below.

