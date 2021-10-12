Here’s what the sea level rise could do to famous American sites

A new study has revealed what could happen to famous American locations and prominent locations across the world if sea levels continue to rise.
The study — by Climate Central, a nonprofit research group — found that close to 50 coastal cities will have to improve their adaptation measures to avoid rising sea levels covering them entirely, per The Guardian.
- “Today’s choices will set our path,” said Benjamin Strauss, the chief scientist at Climate Central and lead author of the report, according to CNN.
CNN reports that the temperature rise by 3 degrees might happen by the 2060s and 2070s, which is likely toward the end of our lifetimes. The oceans could rise beyond those years, though.
- China, India, Vietnam and Indonesia were listed as the countries that were most at-risk for sea-level rise.
The report included photos and visualizations of what could happen to the world if the planet warms a mere 3 degrees. You can view all the images and photos here if they do not appear below.
