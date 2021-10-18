 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Colin Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, has died after complications from COVID-19

Powell was a major military leader in the 20th century.

By Herb Scribner
Former Secretary of State General Colin Powell appears on the CBS talk show “Face the Nation.”
Associated Press

Colin Powell has died at age 84 due to COVID complications.

  • Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, helped shape American policy for decades, specifically in the last years of the 20th century and early 21st century, CNN reports.

Powell reportedly died of complications related to COVID-19, according to his family, who posted about his death on Facebook.

  • “He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family wrote in the post.

Powell has one of the biggest names in political history, serving as the first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under President George H.W. Bush.

