Is it a bones or no-bones day? What to know about the latest TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend asks a simple question — is today a bones or no-bones day?

The trend, which has become a viral phenomenon on social media, works as a daily version of Groundhog Day, where people can see what their day will be like based on whether or not it’s a bones day, according to Yahoo! Life.

The trend began with the TikTok user Jonathan Graziano, who has a pug named Noodle.

Noodle has bones.

But every day, Graziano will prop up 13-year-old Noodle to see if he will stand or not stand, flopping down like a noodle.

The days on which Noodle stands is a “bones” day. The days he falls are “no bones days.”

Bones day vs. No bones day

Noodle’s fate has an impact on people’s lives. On bones days, people are encouraged to take risks and treat themselves. But no-bones days are often associated with taking it easy and relaxing.

“If Noodle stays upright, then congratulations! It’s a bones day! These are lucky days for taking risks and treating yourself. But if Noodle collapses, then it’s a no-bones day, a sign it’s best to take it easy and stay cautious,” per USA Today.

Why bones vs. no-bones is so popular

Granziano’s TikTok account has more than 2 million followers and 17 million likes attached to the videos, per Mashable.

In fact, people have subscribed to the #noodletok trend, which has almost 90 million views.

“It’s absurd that we are letting this geriatric pug determine what kind of day we are going to have, but the videos are fun and engaging, and maybe what we all need right now. Graziano’s commentary in each video is warm, energetic, and well, inspiring. It’s nice to have someone tell you how to spend your day,” according to Mashable.

Is it a bones or no-bones day?