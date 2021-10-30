Daylight saving time is ending soon. Here’s when to turn back your clocks

It’s almost time to turn back the clocks.

The end of daylight saving time is coming — and along with it, an extra hour of sleep. The seasonal time change occurs Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m., according to Farmer’s Almanac.

The return of standard time means the sun will rise a little earlier, and that it’ll be dark by the time most people get out of work for the day.

Daylight Act

Earlier this year, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, introduced the Daylight Act. If passed, the bill would let states choose to make daylight saving time permanent, the Deseret News reported.

“Nobody wants to reset their clocks twice a year. This is an unpopular, outdated practice that does nothing but confuse our schedules. It’s time the federal government let the states decide,” Stewart said earlier this year in a statement provided to the Deseret News.

Hawaii and Arizona are the only two U.S. states that do not observe daylight saving time and operate on standard time year-round. The two states can’t move to a permanent daylight saving time schedule without action by Congress, the Deseret News reported.

Eliminating daylight saving time

Several studies have linked changing the clocks twice a year to issues like heart problems, depression, negative effects on sleep and car crashes, the Deseret News reported.

Last year, the American Academy of Sleep Medicine spoke in favor of eliminating daylight saving time, Democrat and Chronicle reported.

“Permanent, year-round time is the best choice to most closely match our circadian sleep-wake cycle,” Public Safety Committee Vice Chair Dr. M. Adeel Rishi said in a statement, according to Democrat and Chronicle. “Daylight saving time results in more darkness in the morning and more light in the evening, disrupting the body’s natural rhythm.”

When does daylight saving time start again?

Daylight saving time begins again on March 13, 2022, USA Today reported.