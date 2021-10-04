 clock menu more-arrow no yes
The real reason why the USPS increased its prices

Major changes to the USPS may change how fast your mail arrives

By Herb Scribner
A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier in Salt Lake City.
A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier leaves the post office in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City with their mail deliveries on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020.
The United States Postal Service began implementing changes on the first day of October, and it may impact mail delivery across the country.

The USPS said its service times for first-class mail and periodicals will have slower service times. And there will be a price increase for mail being shipped during the holiday season.

  • USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum told NPR that 61% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals will not be impacted by the new changes, which went into effect on Oct. 1.
  • From Oct. 3 to Dec. 26, the USPS will add price increases to “commercial and retail domestic packages” to deal with the holiday season, too, according to NPR.

The changes are a part of “new service standards,” Frum told USA Today. The changes “will lead to great consistency, reliability and efficiency that benefits its customers,” she said.

And the switches are only a part of the 10-year plan for the USPS as outlined by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in March. That plan includes adding new technology and training to the USPS, as well as developing a new fleet of vehicles.

  • “The need for the U.S. Postal Service to transform to meet the needs of our customers is long overdue,” DeJoy said when he announced the plan.

Back in February, the United States Postal Service revealed its all-new truck design, which comes from the company Oshkosh Defense, which will develop 50,000 to 165,000 trucks over the next decade.

  • DeJoy said: “As the American institution that binds our country together, the U.S. Postal Service can have a bright and modern future if we make investments today that position us for excellence tomorrow. The NGDV program expands our capacity for handling more package volume and supports our carriers with cleaner and more efficient technologies, more amenities, and greater comfort and security as they deliver every day on behalf of the American people.”

