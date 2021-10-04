The United States Postal Service began implementing changes on the first day of October, and it may impact mail delivery across the country.

The USPS said its service times for first-class mail and periodicals will have slower service times. And there will be a price increase for mail being shipped during the holiday season.

USPS spokeswoman Kim Frum told NPR that 61% of first-class mail and 93% of periodicals will not be impacted by the new changes, which went into effect on Oct. 1.

From Oct. 3 to Dec. 26, the USPS will add price increases to “commercial and retail domestic packages” to deal with the holiday season, too, according to NPR.

The changes are a part of “new service standards,” Frum told USA Today. The changes “will lead to great consistency, reliability and efficiency that benefits its customers,” she said.

And the switches are only a part of the 10-year plan for the USPS as outlined by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy in March. That plan includes adding new technology and training to the USPS, as well as developing a new fleet of vehicles.

“The need for the U.S. Postal Service to transform to meet the needs of our customers is long overdue,” DeJoy said when he announced the plan.

Back in February, the United States Postal Service revealed its all-new truck design, which comes from the company Oshkosh Defense, which will develop 50,000 to 165,000 trucks over the next decade.