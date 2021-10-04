Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp all went down Monday. Here’s what we know

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp all went down Monday morning.

Reports suggested the social media apps — all owned by the same company — went down at about 11:41 a.m. ET.

The apps suffered from a global outage. Meanwhile, apps such as Twitter, iMessage and Signal were reported to still be working.

Facebook confirmed the outage in a tweet Monday:

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Interestingly, Twitter became an immediate location for people to seek out news about what was happening to Facebook and Instagram.

The outage for Facebook and Instagram came as Facebook faced some critical headlines Monday morning after a whistleblower spoke out about the company, saying the social media app is focused more on profit over people, according to Fox Business.

Instagram and Facebook have been suffering from negative headlines in the press, too, after The Wall Street Journal suggested that Facebook and Instagram internal researchers knew about how Instagram can be toxic for teenagers, specifically young girls who use the platform.