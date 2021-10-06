Is Brian Laundrie in North Carolina? Dozens of sightings have been reported, police say

North Carolina police are investigating dozens of tips from people who claim to have seen Brian Laundrie, the missing Florida man and person of interest in the disappearance of Gabby Petito.

Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country road trip this summer before only Laundrie returned home on Sept. 1 without Petito. Ten days later, Petito was reported missing by her family. Only days later, Laundrie went missing as well and hasn’t been seen since Monday, Sept. 13.

On Sept. 19, authorities found human remains that matched Petito’s description. Two days later, a Wyoming coroner confirmed the remains were of Petito, who had died by homicide.

The search for Laundrie intensified as the U.S. District Court of Wyoming has issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, who is wanted for the “use of unauthorized access device” related to activities after the death of Petito.

Laundrie’s whereabouts are unknown.

But a number of reports surfaced about Laundrie potentially being in North Carolina. Per NBC News, dozens of tipsters have told police that Laundrie was spotted near the Tennessee border.

“He was talking wild. He said that his girlfriend left him and he had to go out to California to see her,” one man told Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, per NBC News. “He was acting funny. And I wasn’t sure what he looked like. And then … I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him. And I’m 99.99 percent sure that was him.”

This tip is similar to what Appalachian Trail hiker Dennis Davis said about Laundrie, claiming to have seen Laundrie driving a pickup truck on a trail somewhere in North Carolina.

There was also a viral Facebook post — which was shared in a Facebook group for hikers, according to Fox Carolina — that claimed Laundrie had been spotted near Boone, North Carolina, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“Police say there have not been any confirmed sightings of Laundrie in the area and all of the phone calls they have received about him have been in reference to the Facebook post,” according to Fox Carolina.

The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina said on Monday that investigators are reviewing every tip “but all to no avail.”