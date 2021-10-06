Idaho’s lieutenant governor banned vaccine mandates when the governor left town ... again

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little left his state on Tuesday. And so his second-in-command, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, decided to issue an executive order, banning vaccine mandates in the state, per The Washington Post.

McGeachin’s executive order banned state officials from requiring vaccine passports for new and current state employees. She also banned coronavirus testing in schools and colleges in Idaho, according to Fox News.

However, Little said he promised to undo the executive order once he returns home from the U.S.-Mexico border.

Interestingly, this happened before. In May, McGeachin, who is running for governor of the state in the next election, decided to ban mask requirements and mandates while Little was out of town at the time, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“Idahoans value local control and the local approach to addressing important issues,” Little’s office said in a statement, according to NBC News. “An expanded statement from the Governor’s Office on the Lt. Governor’s executive order will be made available after a more thorough review of this executive action.”

The governor’s office told KTVB of Boise that McGeachin did not tell Little she planned to issue an executive order.

According to the Idaho’ Constitution, the lieutenant governor is required to take over for the governor when the elected governor is not in the state. The state requires the lieutenant governor and the governor to run on two separate tickets during an election year.