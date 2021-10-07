‘We deserve the truth’: Gabby Petito’s family shares powerful message to Brian Laundrie

The family of Gabby Petito has a clear message for Brian Laundrie — turn yourself in.

Fox News senior correspondent Laura Ingle recently spoke with Petitio’s family about their daughter, who died by homicide after a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend.

Ingle spoke with Petito’s mother and father, Nicole Schmidt and Joe Petito, as well as her stepmother and stepfather, Tara Petito and Jim Schmidt.

Petito went on a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, during the summer. However, Laundrie returned home alone on Sept. 1. Ten days later, the Petito family reported Gabby missing. Laundrie hired a lawyer and invoked his Fifth Amendment rights, choosing not to speak with police.

On Sept. 13, Laundrie left his home and has not been seen since. He was reported missing on Sept. 17. Two days later, Petito’s remains were found outside of a national park in Wyoming. She was later confirmed to have died by homicide.

Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts remain unknown. Police have focused their efforts on the Carlton Reserve, a 25,000-acre park in Florida, where he was known to go hiking. There have also been a number of tips of Laundrie being in North Carolina, according to NBC News. An Appalachian Trailer hiker said he saw Laundrie, too, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Joe Petito told Laura Ingle that he believes Laundrie is alive, somewhere. But he doesn’t know where.

“I do believe he’s alive,” he said. “I again, I have no idea.”

But Jim Schmidt said he has a message for Brian Laundrie, no matter where he is right now.

“Just turn yourself in, just go to the local police department or wherever you are, whatever the circumstances are, whatever happened. Do the right thing for Gabby, for our family and for your own family,” he said.

Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, added, “We deserve the truth.”