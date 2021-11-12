This may be the perfect bed time to protect your heart

Scientists may have identified the perfect bedtime to protect your heart — 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Per NBC News, scientists recently reviewed data from 88,000 adults who tracked their sleep patterns for six years.

They found that there was a 12% greater risk for heart disease in those who went to sleep from 11 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

There was a 25% higher risk of developing the cardiovascular disease for those who fell asleep past midnight.

There was a 24% decreased risk in those who fell asleep before 10 p.m.

Scientists said this is a sign that falling asleep a little earlier can protect your heart, according to NBC News.

“While we cannot conclude causation from our study, the results suggest that early or late bedtimes may be more likely to disrupt the body clock, with adverse consequences for cardiovascular health,” said neuroscientist David Plans, co-author of the study and head of research at Huma, a London health tech company, per NBC News.

The report was published Monday in the European Heart Journal—Digital Health.

Staying up past midnight has become somewhat common in recent years, according to USA Today.