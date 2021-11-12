 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

The first blizzard warnings of the season are here

The northern Plains and Upper Midwest will see blizzard warnings as a powerful storm passes the country

By Herb Scribner
Snow covers trees after an early season snowstorm in Little Cottonwood Canyon.
Snow covers trees after an early season snowstorm in Little Cottonwood Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Winter alerts — including the first blizzard warnings of the 2021 season — were issued to more than 2 million people across the country Thursday.
Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Winter alerts — including the first blizzard warnings of the 2021 season — were issued to more than 2 million people across the country Thursday.

Both South Dakota and western Minnesota are expected to see blizzards in the coming days, which isn’t surprising since the area is often referred to as “blizzard alley,” according to NBC News.

  • However, the warnings are a little early since they often come after November.
  • The last November blizzard warning came in 2016. Before that, the last November warning came in 2008.
  • “The snow combined with high winds will cause poor visibility and dangerous travel conditions,” per NBC News.

The blizzard warnings come as a major storm has brought heavy rainfall, blizzards and other forms of precipitation to the entire West. The Washington Post reports the storm brought tropical moisture to Washington, Oregon and California.

Kevin Eubank, a meteorologist with KSL Weather, said that there was a chance for showers in Utah Thursday. But the weekend will see higher temperatures as the storm leaves the area.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

Utah basketball’s Both Gach eligible to play after receiving NCAA waiver

By Brandon Judd

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is expanding like crazy. Here’s everything we just learned

By Herb Scribner

Will there be a Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert this year? Here’s what to expect

By Lottie Elizabeth Johnson

No. 24 Utah vs. Arizona: How to watch, listen to or stream the game

By Joe Coles

Utah State’s Blake Anderson holding his own with Kalani Sitake and Kyle Whittinigham

By Dick Harmon

What an Anglican priest and a Latter-day Saint apostle had to say about friendship

By Trent Toone