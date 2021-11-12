The first blizzard warnings of the season are here

Winter alerts — including the first blizzard warnings of the 2021 season — were issued to more than 2 million people across the country Thursday.

Both South Dakota and western Minnesota are expected to see blizzards in the coming days, which isn’t surprising since the area is often referred to as “blizzard alley,” according to NBC News.

However, the warnings are a little early since they often come after November.

The last November blizzard warning came in 2016. Before that, the last November warning came in 2008.

“The snow combined with high winds will cause poor visibility and dangerous travel conditions,” per NBC News.

The blizzard warnings come as a major storm has brought heavy rainfall, blizzards and other forms of precipitation to the entire West. The Washington Post reports the storm brought tropical moisture to Washington, Oregon and California.

Soon after, the storm covered the Rocky Mountains with snow on Tuesday and Wednesday, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

Kevin Eubank, a meteorologist with KSL Weather, said that there was a chance for showers in Utah Thursday. But the weekend will see higher temperatures as the storm leaves the area.