Steve Bannon has been charged with criminal contempt of Congress

Steve Bannon — a former political adviser of former President Donald Trump — has been charged with contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the Jan. 6 Capitol committee.

Bannon was charged with one count of failing to appear before deposition and another charge for refusing to hand over documents in the case.

Per NPR, Bannon, if convicted, could face fines and as much as one year in prison for each count.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

A lawyer working with Bannon told the House select committee that he would not comply with the subpoena because Trump had instructed him not to share any documents or testimony, according to CNBC.

The House committee previously said that Bannon spoke with Trump before the Capitol riot, which makes him a subject of investigation, according to CNN.