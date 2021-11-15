 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Biden signs $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill into law

By Gitanjali Poonia
President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
President Joe Biden signs the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Washington.
Associated Press

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal into law, according to The Associated Press.

The bill represents decades of work and deferred priorities. It also marks a rare bipartisan gathering, which is proof that Republicans and Democrats can still work together to solve problems, Biden said at the signing ceremony. The ceremony comes at a time when Biden is struggling to keep his approval ratings up.

Americans are not content with the pandemic and the economic problems that exist as a result, according to an ABC-Washinton Post poll published over the weekend, which put the president at a 41% approval rating.

The bill earned the support of 19 Republicans in the Senate and 13 in the House. This legislation:

  • Will invest $550 billion into America’s infrastructure — such as roads, bridges, mass transit, rail, airports, ports and waterways.
  • Put $65 billion into improving the country’s broadband, electric grids and water systems.
  • And $7.5 billion into building infrastructure for electric chargers, per CNN.

Earlier Monday, Biden signed an executive order establishing a task force to lead the implementation of the law, co-chaired by New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, according to a statement released by the White House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is expected to bring the “Build Back Better” bill, a companion spending package, to a vote this week, a first step as Senate has not taken up the legislation yet, per Reuters.

