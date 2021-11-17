 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar censured and kicked off committees over violent video

The Arizona congressman posted an anime video showing him striking Joe Biden and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

By Herb Scribner
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, takes an at Capitol Hill in Washington.
Republican Rep. Paul Gosar, of Arizona, takes an elevator as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on a resolution to formally rebuke him for tweeting an animated video that depicted him striking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., with a sword, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
J. Scott Applewhite, Associated Press

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to strip Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., of his committee assignments for posting an edited anime video that showed him attacking President Joe Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.

  • Gosar will now be kicked off the House Oversight and Natural Resources committees, according to The Washington Post.

The censure resolution, which passed 223-210, had bipartisan support. Reps. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill. and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., voted with Democrats to censure Gosar.

  • “Depictions of violence can foment actual violence and jeopardize the safety of elected officials,” the censure resolution said.

Per Axios, Gosar addressed the House on the floor, saying he “rejected the false narrative” that the video was “dangerous or threatening.”

  • He also compared himself to Alexander Hamilton, “the first person attempted to be censored by this House,” he said, according to The Washington Post.

Gosar faced heavy criticism last week after he posted an edited and manipulated animated video that showed him striking Ocasio-Cortez and rushing at Biden.

  • The video showed Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Lauren Bobert, R-Colo., attacking a giant, who has the face of Ocasio-Cortez.
  • The video ended with Gosar’s animated character running toward a photo of Biden’s face.

