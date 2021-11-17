This massive earthquake was felt across the Bay Area

A 3.8-magnitude quake hit East Bay, California, around noon on Wednesday, according to NBC Bay Area.

San Ramon was close to the epicenter, but people in San Francisco and across the Bay Area felt the tremble spread 6.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

More than 3,500 people reported the quake to USGS, while others discussed it on social media.

So far, there are no injuries reported, as per the Sacramento Bee.

lucky that earthquake isn't on the Hayward fault line. Chances of a larger, main event is not as likely. In-laws have broken dishes in San Ramon. Live about 3 miles from epicenter. 3.8 was damaging enough for that. — Craig Merry (@CraigMerry) November 17, 2021

The damage was extensive from the massive 3.8 earthquake! pic.twitter.com/xhbwBtjpGO — EMPTYSƎT (@EmptySetArt) November 17, 2021

Here to participate in #earthquake Twitter. Felt that San Ramon shaker here in Oakland as a rolling mild quake. — Jolene (@metrohomestead) November 17, 2021

The big quake was followed by more than a dozen aftershocks ranging from magnitude 1.3 to 3.0, as per the USGS data. According to Michigan Tech University, magnitudes 2.5 or lower aren’t usually felt.

The Los Angeles Times reported that in the last 10 days, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.0 or greater was felt in the area.

Additionally, an average of 234 quakes with magnitudes between 3.0 and 4.0 occur in California and Nevada each year, the report stated.

Californians have been anticipating the “Big One” — an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 or higher — that will cause massive destruction to urban areas like Palm Springs, Los Angeles and San Francisco. The last big earthquake, with a 7.9-magnitude, spread 300 miles.

Earthquakes, like the one in San Ramon, showcase how important preparedness really is.