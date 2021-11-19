Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Is there a verdict yet?

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial reached a verdict Friday morning, finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings.

What is the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict?

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all charges, the jury said Friday.

The decision was made on the fourth day of deliberations by the jury, who aimed to decide the fate of Rittenhouse, who shot three men, killing two of them, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Rittenhouse has been charged with five counts, including homicide and attempted homicide, for shooting three people during civil unrest in August 2020, according to The Washington Post.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at that time of the shootings, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty, saying he fired in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was asked to randomly draw the numbers for six jurors who would be dismissed from the case, which, in effect, allowed him to choose the 12 jurors who are now deciding his fate, as the Deseret News reported.

Has the jury reached a verdict?

Yes.

Deliberations went for three days without a verdict, and no one knew why. Experts told The New York Times that this “is not necessarily a good or bad sign for either side, and there have been high-profile precedents for both acquittals and convictions after lengthy deliberations.