 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Is there a verdict yet?

Kyle Rittenhouse jury to start another day of deliberations. Here’s what we know

By Herb Scribner Updated
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with his attorneys.
Defendant Kyle Rittenhouse speaks with his attorneys before the jury is relieved for the day during his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Sean Krajacic, The Kenosha News via Associated Press

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial reached a verdict Friday morning, finding Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.

  • Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the Kenosha, Wisconsin, shootings.

What is the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict?

Kyle Rittenhouse has been found not guilty on all charges, the jury said Friday.

  • The decision was made on the fourth day of deliberations by the jury, who aimed to decide the fate of Rittenhouse, who shot three men, killing two of them, during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Who is Kyle Rittenhouse?

Rittenhouse has been charged with five counts, including homicide and attempted homicide, for shooting three people during civil unrest in August 2020, according to The Washington Post.

  • Rittenhouse, who was 17 at that time of the shootings, shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber. He also injured Gaige Grosskreutz.
  • Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty, saying he fired in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was asked to randomly draw the numbers for six jurors who would be dismissed from the case, which, in effect, allowed him to choose the 12 jurors who are now deciding his fate, as the Deseret News reported.

Has the jury reached a verdict?

Yes.

Deliberations went for three days without a verdict, and no one knew why. Experts told The New York Times that this “is not necessarily a good or bad sign for either side, and there have been high-profile precedents for both acquittals and convictions after lengthy deliberations.

  • “The only things jurors have made clear about their approach is that at least some of them wanted to rewatch parts of the copious video footage shown at trial and that they needed more copies of the 36 pages of jury instructions,” according to The New York Times.

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

With Christus statue removed, crews begin to demolish North Visitors’ Center at Temple Square

By Tad Walch

Julius Jone’s life is spared hours before the execution. Here’s what happened

By Gitanjali Poonia

Rylan Jones shines as Utah State blitzes New Mexico State at Myrtle Beach Invitational

By Associated Press

Utah House Republican leader tests positive for COVID-19

By Katie McKellar

Utah needs the new infrastructure bill

By Readers' Forum

Remember Lincoln’s Gettysburg Address

By Readers' Forum