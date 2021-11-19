The House just passed President Biden’s social spending bill. Here’s what to know

The House of Representatives on Friday passed President Joe Biden’s social spending bill, a crucial piece of legislation for the Democratic president that looks to tackle climate change, expand health care and bolster the country’s social safety net.

“Today, the United States House of Representatives passed the ‘Build Back Better’ Act to take another giant step forward in carrying out my economic plan to create jobs, reduce costs, make our country more competitive, and give working people and the middle class a fighting chance,” Biden said, per Fox News.

Per The New York Times, the bill passed 220 to 213 with unanimous opposition from Republicans.

The vote came after weeks of stress and debate in Congress, which included an eight-hour speech from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on the House floor Thursday night.

The Congressional Budget Office said Thursday that the bill would increase the federal deficit by $160 billion over the next 10 years, per The New York Times.

What’s next for Biden’s social spending bill?

The bill will move to the Senate, where it will face a difficult road. Per The New York Times, the Senate will likely suggest changes, which will send the bill back to the House.