Terror at Wisconsin Christmas parade: More than 20 people injured after SUV plows into parade

A driver of a red SUV sped through a holiday parade late Sunday in Waukesha, Wis., injuring more than 20 people, The Associated Press reports.

Chief Dan Thompson said some of the injured were taken to the hospital by police officers and others were taken to the hospital by family members, according to The Associated Press.

“We have a person of interest that we are looking into at this time,” Thompson said.

Per The Washington Post, authorities did not say if they made any arrests and did not speak about a potential motive. However, officials said they recovered the suspect's vehicle.

“Tonight was a traumatic situation for the city of Waukesha,” the city’s mayor, Shawn Reilly, told reporters, per The Washington Post. “We don’t have all the details, we can’t provide details at this point.”

Reilly said the public did not face any immediate danger, per The Associated Press.

Witnesses told of horrifying accounts of the scene. Per one report, a woman who lived near the parade said she saw the SUV hit a dance team of girls ages 9 to 15 years old. The immediate reaction, she said, was silence followed by screaming and running.

A woman who lives on Main Street says she saw the SUV barrel through a dance team of girls between 9 and 15 years old.



She says the immediate reaction was silence, followed by screaming, running, checking on those injured. @fox6now — Sam Kraemer (@SamKraemerTV) November 22, 2021

Corey Montiho, a Waukesha school district board member, told The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his daughter was hit by the vehicle.

“There were pom-poms and shoes and spilled hot chocolate everywhere. I had to go from one crumpled body to the other to find my daughter,” he said. “My wife and two daughters were almost hit. Please pray for everybody. Please pray.”

Angelito Tenorio, who is running for Wisconsin state treasurer, described a similar scenario to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.