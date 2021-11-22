Waukesha Christmas parade: Who is Darrell Brooks?

A joyous Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, turned deadly Sunday after a driver of a red SUV sped through the parade, killing at least five people and injuring more than 40 others, The Washington Post reports.

Darrell Brooks Jr., the man suspected of being the driver, is the main suspect now in the terrifying attack, according to multiple reports. He is expected to face homicide charges.

Police Chief Dan Thompson said there is no evidence that Brooks knew anyone in the parade, per The Associated Press.

Who is Darrell Brooks Jr.?

Per The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Brooks “has been charged three times in less than two years with recklessly endangering the safety of others, most recently in an incident in which he is accused of running a woman over with his vehicle in Milwaukee.”

In fact, Brook has been charged with crimes more than 12 times since 1999.

Brooks pleaded guilty to a felony charge of inflicting substantial bodily harm against someone else when he was 17 years old, according to The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Did Darrell Brooks Jr. commit an earlier crime?

Per The Associated Press, law enforcement officials were looking into Brooks’ criminal history and ”examining whether the SUV’s driver may have been fleeing from a crime when he crashed into the paradegoers.”

Officials said that the person in custody might have been tied to “an altercation involving a knife,” according to The Associated Press.

Fox News has a rundown of Brooks’ earlier crimes and charges, as well as his history of showing up in music videos.