All three suspects found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

A jury has found three men guilty in the murder Arbery’s death, according to The New York Times.

Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder in the Arbery’s death.

Greg McMichael was found guilty on eight of nine counts. He was found not guilty on malice murder, but guilty of felony murder.

The neighbor who recorded the video of the shooting, William “Roddie” Bryan, was also convicted of murder.

Arbery’s death sparked a number of protests and national outrage after a video of his killing became public. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, when he was fatally shot by the men.

Prosecutors said the three men were dangerous vigilantes who wanted to kill Arbery without justification, per The Washington Post.