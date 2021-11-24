 clock menu more-arrow no yes
All three suspects found guilty of murder in Ahmaud Arbery’s death

The jury reached a verdict in the trial over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black man

By Herb Scribner
Travis McMichael at the Glynn County Courthouse.
Travis McMichael listens to attorneys during jury selection for the trial of he and his father, Greg McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga., on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
Stephen B. Morton, Associated Press

A jury has found three men guilty in the murder Arbery’s death, according to The New York Times.

  • Travis McMichael was found guilty of malice murder in the Arbery’s death.
  • Greg McMichael was found guilty on eight of nine counts. He was found not guilty on malice murder, but guilty of felony murder.
  • The neighbor who recorded the video of the shooting, William “Roddie” Bryan, was also convicted of murder.

Arbery’s death sparked a number of protests and national outrage after a video of his killing became public. Arbery was a 25-year-old Black man who was jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, when he was fatally shot by the men.

Prosecutors said the three men were dangerous vigilantes who wanted to kill Arbery without justification, per The Washington Post.

  • But defense attorneys said the three men thought Arbery was a burglar. According to the defense, the three men never wanted to hurt Arbery, The Washington Post reports.
  • The trial lasted for 10 days. The jury started deliberations Tuesday after hearing testimony from police officers, neighbors and experts.

