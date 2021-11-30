Multiple deaths and injures reported at a school shooting in Detroit

Three students were killed Tuesday and six others were injured in an afternoon shooting at Oxford High School in Detroit, per The Detroit News.

Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said the shooter was in custody. The shooter was not injured.

The shooter reportedly used a semi-automatic handgun.

Per The Washington Post, officials were not sure about the motivation behind the attack.

Per The Detroit News, McCabe said the shooter fired 15 to 20 shots. A teacher was one of the people wounded in the shooting.

“Deputies confronted him, he had the weapon on him and deputies took him into custody,” McCabe said. “The whole thing lasted five minutes.”

“There were no other guns, no other shooters,” McCabe added. “As far as we know.”

Tim Throne, superintendent of Oxford Community Schools, said he did not know the names of the victims, per The Associated Press. He was not sure if families had been contacted, either.