5 omicron variant symptoms you shouldn’t ignore

The omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, and now we have an idea of what omicron symptoms look like for infected people.

The ZOE COVID Study, which has analyzed thousands of COVID-19 cases and reported on symptoms of those cases, has revealed the top symptoms for people who were infected with the coronavirus at the time when the omicron variant likely started to spread, according to CNBC.

The symptoms appeared to be similar to other coronavirus variants. Here’s a look at the top five symptoms:

Runny nose. Headache. Fatigue (either mild or severe). Sneezing. Sore throat.

Professor Tim Spector, the lead scientist on the ZOE COVID Study app, said there’s a risk you might think omicron is a normal cold, but you shouldn’t ignore the signs, according to The Guardian.

“Things like fever, cough and loss of smell are now in the minority of symptoms we are seeing,” he said. “Most people don’t have classic symptoms.”

A new researcher paper suggests that the omicron variant of the novel coronavirus causes less severe COVID-19 symptoms compared to early variants of the virus, as I wrote for the Deseret News.

However, the virus can evade vaccines and infect fully vaccinated people.

But Gavin Screaton, head of Oxford University’s Medical Sciences Division and lead author of the paper, said booster shots can protect you even more.