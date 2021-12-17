What is the school shooting TikTok threat?

School districts across the United States beefed up their security teams on Friday after a vague TikTok trend suggested there would be shooting and bomb threats at schools, according to USA Today.

Schools in California, Minnesota, Missouri and Texas closed down Friday.

School districts in Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Montana, New York and Pennsylvania beefed up security.

So why are schools worried? There’s been a nationwide TikTok trend where people were talking about creating school shootings and bomb threats for every school across the country on Friday, Dec. 17, according to Today.com.

The trend began as a plea for everyone to stay home from school on Dec. 17. Somehow along the way, it changed to include school shooting threats.

There were no specific schools mentioned in the threats.

School districts and police departments have issued warnings to parents, telling them to keep their children home if they can, per Today.com.

TikTok said in a statement that it did not find any threats on the social media platform.