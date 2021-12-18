Christmas trees aren’t religious symbols, judge says

A judge recently ruled that Christmas trees aren’t religious symbols and a menorah is, and thus won’t be displayed at a holiday display in California.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, of San Jose, used a Supreme Court ruling to decide that Christmas trees are not religious symbols in a case centered around whether or not a school ceremony should allow a menorah, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The judge ruled that the menorah is considered a religious symbol in several contexts. But a Christmas tree — based on the Supreme Court ruling — should not be considered as such.

Per the San Francisco Chronicle, the judge said officials at Carmel River Elementary School — who decided that including a menorah may be an unconstitutional endorsement of religion — were right in their decision to limit the use of the menorah for that very reason.

The mother of a student at the school, Michelle Lyons, filed a lawsuit after the school’s PTA disqualified the Lyons family from letting their child bring a menorah balloon for the holiday ceremony since it didn’t fit into a paper lunch bag, according to KTVU.