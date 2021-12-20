The ‘Build Back Better’ Act just took a massive hit. Here’s why Biden’s plan might be dead

President Biden’s “Build Back Better” Act took a massive hit over the weekend after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, backed out of supporting the bill.

Manchin said Sunday on “Fox News Sunday” he would not support the $1.75 trillion plan, which aims to fight climate change, increase taxes on the wealthy and more.

“I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation. I just can’t. I’ve tried everything humanly possible. I can’t get there,” Manchin said.

The senator later sent a statement about the decision.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later criticized Manchin’s decision in her own statement.

“Sen. Manchin’s comments this morning on Fox are at odds with his discussions this week with the President, with White House staff, and with his own public utterances,” Psaki wrote.

Democrats are trying to figure out what to do next. Per NBC News, lawmakers said they won’t give up on the legislation and hope to pass it in 2022 ahead of the midterm elections.