2021’s top 10 weather catastrophes cost $170 billion, new study says

The 10 most extreme weather disasters in the world, driven by climate change, caused a total of $170.3 billion damage, $20 billion more than last year, per a new study.

Each of these disasters caused at least $1.5 billion in damage. Hurricane Ida cost $65 billion, making it the most costly.

These disasters have killed at least 1,075 people and displaced 1.3 million, per CBS News.

“The costs of climate change have been grave this year,” said Kat Kramer, Christian Aid’s climate policy lead and author of the study. “It is clear that the world is not on track to ensure a safe and prosperous world.”

“Most of these estimates are based only on insured losses, meaning the true financial costs are likely to be even higher,” per a statement accompanying the study.

Per Axios, Insurer Aon has warned that 2021 will be the sixth time natural catastrophes have cost more than $100 billion.

The most costly weather disasters, in 2021, according to Christian Aid.