Ghislaine Maxwell has been found guilty of most charges in sex trafficking case

Ghislaine Maxwell — the former companion of the disgraced Jeffrey Epstein — was convicted Wednesday of conspiring with Epstein for a decade in the sex trafficking case.

Maxwell was found guilty on five of the six counts.

Maxwell now faces years of prison time, according to The Associated Press.

Per The New York Times, Maxwell was convicted of working with Epstein to recruit, groom and sexually abuse underage girls from 1994 to 2004.

“A unanimous jury has found Ghislaine Maxwell guilty of one of the worst crimes imaginable — facilitating and participating in the sexual abuse of children,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement, per ABC News. “I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”

“This Office will always stand with victims, will always follow the facts wherever they lead, and will always fight to ensure that no one, no matter how powerful and well connected, is above the law,” Williams added.

Per CNN, the prosecution argued with Maxwell and Epstein worked together to build “a scheme to lure young girls into sexual relationships with Epstein.”