Going to Disneyland? Better bring your mask — and not for the reason you think

Disneyland still requires you to wear face masks on rides and in indoor facilities, a move that aims to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

But good luck finding a mask.

On a recent trip to Disneyland for a holiday press event, I was allowed to walk the park and jump on rides throughout the weekend. One thing I noticed was most people did not wear face masks while walking around the park. Some people held masks under their chins or on their arms. But the minority walked around the park with masks on.

Face masks are needed for rides and indoor events. Per Disneyland’s policy:

“Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) while indoors, including on many attractions and in enclosed transportation vehicles, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings remain optional for all Guests in outdoor common areas.”

But good luck finding face masks to buy in the park. I rarely saw any face masks for purchase when I moved throughout the park. And staff members at the front of rides were not actively handing masks to unmasked people, even though there were boxes of masks behind the counter.

Disneyland Cast Members were telling people to lift their masks above their noses. They called on everyone to wear masks before getting on rides. Loudspeakers in the park reminded people about COVID-19 safety precautions and more. Masks were enforced on rides. There was rarely a point where someone needed a mask, to be fair.

I only saw one face mask at a Disneyland store. It was plain back with a logo on the front. Moreover, there wasn’t an active face mask stand in the park or signs pointing to where you could pick up a mask. I’m sure they’re available somewhere in the park. But anyone actively seeking a mask will be hard-pressed to find one.

To their credit, Disneyland Cast Members wore masks the entire time. It made some experiences a little difficult, like the Storybook ride where the host wore a mask while speaking into a microphone, which made it hard to understand him.

So make sure you bring your mask to avoid the headache of finding one. Having your own mask — and maybe some disposable ones — will make the experience much easier to handle.