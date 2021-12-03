The state of Hawaii — often brimming with sunshine, ocean waves and beautiful views — is currently under a blizzard warning, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the weather service said that “only two states in the U.S. have a winter weather product issued within their borders. One is Alaska and the other? Hawaii!”

In fact, the service said a “storm system near Hawaii may bring flooding and even blizzard conditions for the Big Island Summits this weekend.”

The storms could lead to road closures across the island, especially summits roads, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

• “Heavy rainfall and ponding can cause poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions,” the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports.

Meanwhile, Colorado — a state known for its skiing and early snowfall — is “under drought conditions and has also had a record snowless year,” according to CNN.