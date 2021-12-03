 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Deseret News homepage

Filed under:

Hawaii receives a massive blizzard warning

A rare blizzard warning has been issued even as other states see droughts

By Herb Scribner
A plane lands as the sun sets over the international airport in Honolulu.
In this April 6, 2020, file photo, a plane lands as the sun sets over the international airport in Honolulu.
Caleb Jones, Associated Press

The state of Hawaii — often brimming with sunshine, ocean waves and beautiful views — is currently under a blizzard warning, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, the weather service said that “only two states in the U.S. have a winter weather product issued within their borders. One is Alaska and the other? Hawaii!”

  • In fact, the service said a “storm system near Hawaii may bring flooding and even blizzard conditions for the Big Island Summits this weekend.”

The storms could lead to road closures across the island, especially summits roads, according to the Hawaii Tribune-Herald.

• “Heavy rainfall and ponding can cause poor visibility and hazardous driving conditions,” the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reports.

Meanwhile, Colorado — a state known for its skiing and early snowfall — is “under drought conditions and has also had a record snowless year,” according to CNN.

  • Utah is expected to see sunny skies this weekend. However, there will be a series of storms moving in next week, breaking up the inversion and finally producing some snow, according to KSL-TV meteorologist Grant Wetman. “The first round arrives on Monday/Tuesday with a second round on Thursday.”

Next Up In U.S. & World

Loading comments...

The Latest

Boise State professor says women shouldn’t be taking spots from men in competitive fields

By Gitanjali Poonia

In taking the high road, Kalani Sitake has the Cougars right where he wants them

By Doug Robinson

Why Bojan Bogdanovic has a rooting interest in Real Salt Lake’s title hopes

By Sarah Todd

Who stands between BYU soccer and a national title?

By Brandon Judd

The International Space Station just swerved to avoid space junk

By Gitanjali Poonia

Omicron is in Utah. Newest COVID-19 variant detected in Utahn returning from South Africa

By Lisa Riley Roche